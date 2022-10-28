Trending
Oct. 28, 2022 / 3:46 PM

U.S. Coast Guard rescues 13 from sinking fishing ship after collision at sea

By Doug Cunningham
A Coast Guard Station Chincoteague 47-foot motor life boat crew safely transfers 12 people ashore at the station Friday in Chincoteague, Va., after they were rescued from the sinking 115-foot fishing vessel Tremont approximately 63 miles southeast of Chincoteague. Photo courtesy of Coast Guard Station Chincoteague.
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Thirteen people were rescued Friday from a sinking fishing vessel about 63 miles off Chincoteague, Va., as the U.S. Coast Guard and a two private boats worked together.

The call for help came from the vessel RV Atlantis about 2 a.m. after the 115-foot Tremont collided with a 1,000-foot Panamanian-flagged container vessel, the MSC Rita. The fishing boat reported taking on water with 13 people aboard, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard deployed two aircraft, an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, an HC-130 Hercules aircraft, a Chinoteague 47-foot motor life boat and the cutter Rollin Fritch to assist in the rescue.

A private boat, Drystan, got to the scene and rescued 12 people. The captain of the Tremont was lifted off the ship by Coast Guard helicopter.

"Safety of life at sea is the Coast Guard's top priority," said Capt. Jennifer Stockwell, commander of Sector Virginia, in a statement.

"These are the life-saving missions for which we train each and every day. While this morning's events were unfortunate, 13 people were rescued from an extremely perilous situation.

"The combined efforts of good Samaritans and Coast Guard response assets demonstrates a selfless commitment to others."

The captain and crew were not injured. The crew members were taken to Coast Guard Station Chincoteague.

The cause of the collision is being investigated, the Coast Guard said.

