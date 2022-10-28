Trending
Oct. 28, 2022 / 8:53 AM

Appeals court rejects Trump's effort to shield tax returns from House

By Clyde Hughes
An appeals court on Thursday said the House can see former President Donald Trump's tax returns. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a316e037f998a7b0f36f74e41b23e476/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The full federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., rejected former President Donald Trump's efforts to block Congress from getting access to his tax returns.

The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Thursday left standing a three-judge panel ruling stating the House had the authority to ask for the records despite Trump's standing as a former president.

The House ways and means committee had been seeking Trump's tax returns since his term as president and continued its pursuit even after he left office.

"The law has always been on our side," House ways and means committee Chairmen Rep. Richard Neal," D-Mass., said in a statement. "Former President Trump has tried to delay the inevitable but once again, the court has affirmed the strength of our position. We've waited long enough -- we must begin our oversight of the IRS's mandatory presidential audit program as soon as possible."

The lower court in August rejected Trump's claims that requests from the committee were unconstitutional and lacked legislative purpose.

"While it is possible that Congress may attempt to threaten the sitting president with an invasive request after leaving office, every president takes office knowing that he will be subject to the same laws as all other citizens upon leaving office," the panel wrote. "This is a feature of our democratic republic, not a bug."

Trump has suggested he will appeal to the Supreme Court but the case may become moot after the mid-term elections if the Republicans take control of the House and the committee.

Ways and means oversight subcommittee Chairman Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J., said the public still has the right to see Trump's tax returns.

"It has been 1,303 days since we made a legal demand for Trump's tax returns -- nearly as long as the Civil War," Pascrell said. "I've been leading this fight and never given up. Americans deserve to know exactly how far Trump's crimes go."

