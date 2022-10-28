Six people shot outside funeral in Pittsburgh

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Six people were wounded Friday after gunfire erupted outside of a funeral on Pittsburgh's North Side.

Pittsburgh Police Commander Rick Ford said that one person was in critical condition and the other five victims were in stable condition, CNN reported.

The shooting began around noon outside of Destiny of Faith church, where the funeral for 20-year-old John Hornezes Jr. was being held.

Hornezes was among three people shot and killed Oct. 15 near a gas station. Two women at a nearby bus stop were killed in that shooting.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the funeral was being livestreamed on YouTube, and footage showed horrified attendees screaming and ducking for cover as muffled but loud bangs can be heard.

Someone shouted above the din of terror for everyone to stay inside.

Ford said it was unclear whether the shooting was related to the Oct. 15 incident.

"Any relation or what might have precipitated this shooting is still under investigation," he said.

Ford said it was likely that more than one gunman was involved in Friday's shooting.

He said that Pittsburgh had recorded 59 homicides so far this year, 5% more than the same time last year. However, the number of nonfatal shootings has decreased from to 115 from 141.