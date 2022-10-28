Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 28, 2022 / 10:10 AM

Arizona restarts abortion services as courts probe laws

By Clyde Hughes
Abortion-rights activists and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund hold a demonstration outside the U.S. Supreme Court on June 30, 2022. Arizona continued abortion services while the validity of two abortion laws by the state work their way through the courts. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/283e2e627eefaf92bb7d5eaf9cde3606/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Abortion-rights activists and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund hold a demonstration outside the U.S. Supreme Court on June 30, 2022. Arizona continued abortion services while the validity of two abortion laws by the state work their way through the courts. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Abortion services returned to Arizona Thursday after a state appeals court stayed an 1864 law banning nearly all abortion and an agreement between Planned Parenthood Arizona and Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich was hammered out.

Brittany Fonteno, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona, said the organization would resume abortion services in the state, during a press conference on Thursday.

Advertisement

"This is truly a pivotal moment for Arizonans who are now living in a post-Roe world," she said. "We have to be really clear and make no mistake that this is temporary. Abortion is temporarily legal in Arizona."

The announcement restarts services in Planned Parenthood locations in Tempe, Glendale and Flagstaff.

RELATED State courts are fielding sky-high numbers of lawsuits ahead of elections

Planned Parenthood's Tucson location had already resumed abortion services after an Arizona appeals court issued a stay of the state's territory-era abortion law until a full appeal of the organization's challenge could be heard.

Abortion providers had ended services following the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision this summer, ending a constitutional right to an abortion, and turning over the issue to individual states. The validity of the 1864 ban, which was passed before Arizona became a state, and a more recent 15-week ban, are working their way through the courts.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Brnovich reached a deal with parties in another Maricopa County lawsuit, providing legal assurance that the abortion law would not be put into action until Planned Parenthood's appeal was completed.

RELATED Biden abortion law pledge places renewed pressure on Senate races

"Abortion is temporarily legal in Arizona, Fonteno said. "This does not mean the fight is over. This means we are continuing to fight every day. We won't stop fighting for our patients."

Anti-abortion groups also gathered at abortion clinics on Thursday following the news.

"It's important that we are our here to pray, and to witness, and to offer people hope who are often in situations that are desperate," said Mike Phelan with the Diocese of Phoenix. "I'm a retired social worker so I'm here to offer help to people. There is help that many women don't know."

RELATED Homicide is a leading cause of death among pregnant women

Ellen Sweeney, co-leader of 40 Days for Life Phoenix, said she was concerned about the constant shifting sand for the public around the abortion issue in Arizona.

"We're essentially going to get a whiplash here with the court cases and the injunctions," Sweeney said

Latest Headlines

Suspect charged in Arizona Democratic governor candidate burglary
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Suspect charged in Arizona Democratic governor candidate burglary
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A suspect is facing charges in the Monday night burglary of Arizona Democratic governor candidate Katie Hobbs' campaign headquarters. Daniel Mota Dos Reis, 36, is charged with one count of third-degree burglary.
Pelosi says husband 'violently assaulted' at San Francisco home
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Pelosi says husband 'violently assaulted' at San Francisco home
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was assaulted after an assailant broke into their home, her office said in a statement Friday.
Prosecutors ask Supreme Court to reject Lindsey Graham's stay in election probe
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Prosecutors ask Supreme Court to reject Lindsey Graham's stay in election probe
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Prosecutors asked Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to deny a request from Sen. Lindsey Graham to be shielded from testifying before a Georgia grand jury.
Appeals court rejects Trump's effort to shield tax returns from House
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Appeals court rejects Trump's effort to shield tax returns from House
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The full federal appeals court in Washington, D.C. rejected former President Donald Trump's efforts to block Congress from getting access to his tax returns on Thursday.
Elon Musk closes $44B deal to buy Twitter
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Elon Musk closes $44B deal to buy Twitter
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Elon Musk has completed a long-discussed $44 billion acquisition of Twitter late Thursday, making him the owner of the social media behemoth.
Eight found dead in Oklahoma house fire; police investigating as homicide
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Eight found dead in Oklahoma house fire; police investigating as homicide
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Eight people were found dead in a home near Tulsa on Thursday following a fire at the residence that local authorities are investigating as a homicide.
Estée Lauder chairman razes $110M mansion a year after buying
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Estée Lauder chairman razes $110M mansion a year after buying
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Less than a year after it was sold for $110 million, a massive mansion in Palm Beach, Fla., is being demolished by its new owner, the executive chairman of multinational cosmetics company Estée Lauder.
Biden touts $100B semiconductor facility as historic investment
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Biden touts $100B semiconductor facility as historic investment
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden spoke in Syracuse on Thursday, and highlighted the plan by Micron Technology Inc. to build a $100 billion semiconductor facility, calling it one of the most significant investments in American history
FDNY names first female commissioner in 157-year history
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
FDNY names first female commissioner in 157-year history
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Laura Kavanagh was officially installed as the Fire Department of New York's commissioner on Thursday, marking the first time in 157 years a woman has led the FDNY.
Mortgage interest rates reach highest level since 2002
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Mortgage interest rates reach highest level since 2002
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Average mortgage interest rates have surged past 7% to their highest level in two decades. House price increases have slowed drastically.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden administration calls for Supreme Court to reject Republican theory on election case
Biden administration calls for Supreme Court to reject Republican theory on election case
Putin says world faces most dangerous decade in Moscow speech
Putin says world faces most dangerous decade in Moscow speech
Estée Lauder chairman razes $110M mansion a year after buying
Estée Lauder chairman razes $110M mansion a year after buying
Zelensky: Russia releases 30 drones in Ukrainian attacks
Zelensky: Russia releases 30 drones in Ukrainian attacks
Climate activist glues head to iconic Dutch painting
Climate activist glues head to iconic Dutch painting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement