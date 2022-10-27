Trending
Oct. 27, 2022 / 10:02 AM

Powerball jackpot reaches $800 million, second-largest in history

By Joe Fisher
The Powerball jackpot is at its second-largest total for Saturday night's drawing: $800 million. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/73fa3f5e5f759dc2be8e761a6710d3f1/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Saturday's Powerball jackpot is $800 million, the second-largest jackpot in history.

A $700 million jackpot went unclaimed Wednesday night. It was the fifth-largest jackpot up for grabs. Thirty-six consecutive drawings have been played without a winner. The cash option for $800 million is $383.7 million, about 48% of the total prize.

The largest jackpot for the Powerball game was $1.586 billion. Three winners took shares of the prize in 2016. The winners resided in California, Florida and Tennessee.

While the jackpot was not claimed on Wednesday, more than 2.1 million tickets won cash prizes to the tune of $21.1 million in total. Of those winners, 48 won $50,000 by matching four numbers and the Powerball number. Another 11 won $100,000 by matching four numbers and the Powerball number with Powerplay.

The long streak without a Powerball winner comes after five jackpots were already won this year. The last time it was won was in August. The jackpot of $206.9 million was claimed by a player in Vermont.

The cost of entry into the Powerball lottery is $2 per set of numbers. Players have the option of including the Powerplay on their ticket for an additional $1, but it has no bearing on the jackpot. Tickets are sold in 45 states along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the Powerball are 1 in 292.2 million based on the possible combinations of numbers. The jackpot grows according to the game's sales and interest rates.

You can watch the Powerball drawing live at 10:59 p.m. ET on local broadcast stations or live stream it at Powerball.com.

