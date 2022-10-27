Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 27, 2022 / 5:58 PM

FDNY names first female commissioner in 157-year history

By Simon Druker
1/3
Laura Kavanagh is officially sworn in as the Fire Department of New York’s commissioner on Thursday, marking the first time in 157 years a woman has led the FDNY. Photo courtesy of Fire Department of New York
Laura Kavanagh is officially sworn in as the Fire Department of New York’s commissioner on Thursday, marking the first time in 157 years a woman has led the FDNY. Photo courtesy of Fire Department of New York

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Laura Kavanagh was officially installed as the Fire Department of New York's newest commissioner on Thursday, marking the first time in 157 years a woman has led the FDNY.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams officially swore in Kavanagh at a ceremony Thursday alongside the department's other top female officers.

Advertisement

Kavanagh, 40, has been serving as FDNY acting fire commissioner since February after longtime Commissioner Daniel Nigro retired. She previously held the post of first deputy commissioner and has been with the department for a decade.

"This story, my story, is a quintessentially New York City story. New York City's story is fundamentally one of making the impossible possible," Kavanagh said during the ceremony, becoming the department's first female top officer since it was founded on July 31, 1865.

RELATED Family tried to take away weapon used in St. Louis school shooting

"For nearly a decade, I have served, learned from and worked on behalf of the New York City Fire Department. I have seen the sacrifices our men and women make, the talent and training they possess, and the bravery they display saving lives and protecting our city.

"This is the greatest city in the world and the greatest fire department in the world. To serve both is the honor of a lifetime."

Advertisement

Her duties will now include overseeing the day-to-day administration of the agency's 17,000 employees and $2 billion budget, across 254 stations, covered by 14 divisions made up of 53 battalions.

Before serving with the FDNY, Kavanagh worked at City Hall as a special assistant to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

"Laura Kavanagh is a proven and tested leader, and I'm proud to announce her historic appointment today," Adams said at the swearing in ceremony.

RELATED In wake of past errors, election pollsters face big tests in 2022 midterms

"No matter her role, Commissioner Kavanagh has always been a leader -- from helping to lead the FDNY's response to the Ebola outbreak in 2015 to steering the ship during the COVID-19 pandemic, to directing a firefighter recruitment program that resulted in the most diverse applicant pool in the department's history.

"New Yorkers and New York City's 'Bravest' deserve an exceptional leader and Commissioner Kavanagh has the vision, the skills, and the compassion to lead the FDNY into the future."

Advertisement

Read More

Watch live: Biden heads to Syracuse to highlight new semiconductor plant

Latest Headlines

Biden touts $100B semiconductor facility as historic investment
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden touts $100B semiconductor facility as historic investment
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden spoke in Syracuse on Thursday, and highlighted the plan by Micron Technology Inc. to build a $100 billion semiconductor facility, calling it one of the most significant investments in American history
Mortgage interest rates reach highest level since 2002
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
Mortgage interest rates reach highest level since 2002
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Average mortgage interest rates have surged past 7% to their highest level in two decades. House price increases have slowed drastically.
Dow closes higher on reports of strong economy, Nasdaq tumbles
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
Dow closes higher on reports of strong economy, Nasdaq tumbles
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The three major U.S. stock market indexes posted mixed results Thursday amid stronger-than-expected economic reports and disappointing earnings in the tech sector.
John Kerry urges top polluters to take action on climate change
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
John Kerry urges top polluters to take action on climate change
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Presidential envoy John Kerry urged some of the worst contributors to pollution to take action Thursday to address the effects of climate change, particularly in Africa.
Biden National Defense Strategy seeks to cancel Trump-era nuclear weapon program
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden National Defense Strategy seeks to cancel Trump-era nuclear weapon program
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Biden administration wants to cancel a Trump-era nuclear armed sea-launched cruise missile program, according to a 2022 National Defense Strategy released Thursday.
Two Puerto Rican public works officials sentenced for accepting bribes
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Two Puerto Rican public works officials sentenced for accepting bribes
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Two former public works directors have been sentenced for accepting bribes from an asphalt and paving company in Puerto Rico.
Amazon announces new Washington facility to build satellites
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Amazon announces new Washington facility to build satellites
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Amazon announced Thursday plans to open a new facility in Washington state to build satellites for Project Kuiper, aimed at increasing broadband access around the world.
Biden administration calls for Supreme Court to reject Republican theory on election case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden administration calls for Supreme Court to reject Republican theory on election case
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar urged the Supreme Court to reject a legal theory that challenges the power of individual state constitutions in federal elections.
Jan. 6 insurrectionist gets 7.5 years in prison for attacking police officer
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jan. 6 insurrectionist gets 7.5 years in prison for attacking police officer
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Jan. 6 insurrectionist who dragged Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone into the violent mob during the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison Thursday.
USDA allocates $759 million to expand rural high-speed Internet
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
USDA allocates $759 million to expand rural high-speed Internet
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Department of Agriculture has announced $759 million will be allocated to improve internet connections in rural communities in the United States as well as in U.S. territories.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Appeals court expedites defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump
Appeals court expedites defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump
Russian forces attack power grid in central Ukraine
Russian forces attack power grid in central Ukraine
1 dead, 3 injured in Missouri bridge collapse
1 dead, 3 injured in Missouri bridge collapse
British radio host dies during show from suspected heart attack
British radio host dies during show from suspected heart attack
Kagan temporarily pauses Jan. 6 committee subpoena for Kelli Ward's phone records
Kagan temporarily pauses Jan. 6 committee subpoena for Kelli Ward's phone records
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement