Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 27, 2022 / 1:08 AM

Meta shares plummet on quarterly revenue drop

By Sheri Walsh
Meta shares plummet Wednesday as the Facebook parent company releases its second straight quarterly revenue loss. Photo courtesy of Meta
Meta shares plummet Wednesday as the Facebook parent company releases its second straight quarterly revenue loss. Photo courtesy of Meta

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Meta shares plummeted Wednesday after the Facebook parent company announced a second straight quarterly revenue loss, along with a weak outlook for the fourth quarter.

Meta shares dropped 19% in extended trading on Wednesday after the company released its earnings, which fell short of expectations.

Advertisement

Meta's third quarter revenue of $27.1 billion was 4% lower compared to the same period last year. It is the second straight quarterly revenue decline for the company.

In after-hours trading, Meta stock hit its lowest level since March of 2016, losing 25.52 points to close at 104.30. Meta's stock has lost two-thirds of its value so far this year.

RELATED Meta unveils $1,500 Quest Pro virtual reality headset

Meta's forecast for the fourth quarter also falls short of expectations. The company expects to see revenue between $30 billion and $32.5 billion to close out 2022. Analysts were expecting sales of $32.2 billion.

Meta's latest revenue loss announcement comes two weeks after the company unveiled its newest virtual reality headset, the Quest Pro, with a high price point at $1,500. The Reality Labs division, responsible for the headsets, has lost more than $9 billion over the first three quarters of 2022.

Advertisement

"We do anticipate that Reality Labs operating losses in 2023 will grow significantly year-over-year," Meta said in a statement. "Beyond 2023, we expect to pace Reality Labs investments such that we can achieve our goal of growing overall company operating income in the long run."

RELATED Facebook parent Meta unveils AI video generator Make-a-Video

Meta said the latest earnings report will change its hiring plans, as the company holds some teams flat and makes cuts to others.

"As a result, we expect headcount at the end of 2023 will be approximately in-line with third quarter 2022 levels," the company said.

While Meta investor Altimeter Capital urged the company earlier this week to limit its investments in virtual reality, Meta is showing no signs of slowing its expansion into the metaverse.

RELATED Meta ordered to pay $175M for patent infringement

"While we face near-term challenges on revenue, the fundamentals are there for a return to stronger revenue growth," Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

"We're approaching 2023 with a focus on prioritization and efficiency that will help us navigate the current environment and emerge an even stronger company."

Latest Headlines

Police investigating burglary at Arizona gubernatorial candidate's office
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Police investigating burglary at Arizona gubernatorial candidate's office
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Phoenix Police Department said Wednesday that officers are investigating a burglary at the campaign headquarters of Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Democratic gubernatorial candidate.
Texas man sentenced to death for killing Harris County's first Sikh deputy
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Texas man sentenced to death for killing Harris County's first Sikh deputy
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A Texas jury on Wednesday sentenced a man to death for fatally shooting Harris County's first Sikh deputy during a traffic stop in 2019.
New home sales plunge in September as mortgage rates rise
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New home sales plunge in September as mortgage rates rise
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Sales of newly constructed homes tumbled 10.9% in September, as rising mortgage rates forced many potential buyers out of the housing market.
Biden targets 'junk fees' to fight inflation ahead of midterms
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden targets 'junk fees' to fight inflation ahead of midterms
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced plans to target "junk fees" to help Americans battling high inflation less than two weeks before the midterm elections.
Rail strike threat rises as second union rejects labor deal
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Rail strike threat rises as second union rejects labor deal
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A second railroad union, the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen, has rejected a tentative labor agreement, reviving the threat of a nationwide rail strike next month.
Inflation has candy prices up a scary amount ahead of Halloween
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Inflation has candy prices up a scary amount ahead of Halloween
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Just days ahead of Halloween, candy prices are climbing significantly over last year, due in large part to rising inflation, according to data released this week.
New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez under federal investigation again
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez under federal investigation again
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., is under federal investigation, the 68-year-old's office confirmed to multiple media outlets Wednesday.
FDA denies Logic Technology's marketing in first menthol e-cigarette action
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
FDA denies Logic Technology's marketing in first menthol e-cigarette action
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration has issued its first menthol e-cigarette action with market denial orders for Logic Technology Development to stop selling two of its e-cigarette packages because they risk public health.
Appeals court expedites defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Appeals court expedites defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A defamation lawsuit against former president Donald Trump will proceed at an expedited pace, the District of Columbia Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.
$700M Powerball jackpot at stake Wednesday
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
$700M Powerball jackpot at stake Wednesday
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot is up to $700 million after no ticket matched all six numbers for the 35th consecutive drawing.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. diesel supplies are dangerously low
U.S. diesel supplies are dangerously low
Amazon delivery driver found dead in apparent dog attack
Amazon delivery driver found dead in apparent dog attack
Appeals court expedites defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump
Appeals court expedites defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump
Ukraine: Russia is planning a 'terrorist act using nuclear materials'
Ukraine: Russia is planning a 'terrorist act using nuclear materials'
Election deniers on ballot raise stakes in key secretary of state races
Election deniers on ballot raise stakes in key secretary of state races
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement