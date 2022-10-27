Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 27, 2022 / 10:20 AM

U.S. economy grew by 2.6% in third quarter

By Clyde Hughes
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange after the opening bell on Wall Street in New York City on August 19, 2022. The U.S. economy, bolstered by export and customer spending, increased 2.6% in the third quarter.Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/fff9abae81f8dcf968c08a791278b1d2/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange after the opening bell on Wall Street in New York City on August 19, 2022. The U.S. economy, bolstered by export and customer spending, increased 2.6% in the third quarter.Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy posted its first quarterly gain in 2022 on Thursday, beating estimates from Wall Street and temporarily easing fear of a recession.

The gross domestic product, which calculates the sum of all goods and services produced from July to September, increased 2.6%, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Dow Jones predicted the economy would grow 2.3%.

Advertisement

"The increase in real GDP reflected increases in exports, consumer spending, nonresidential fixed investment, federal government spending, and state and local government spending, that were partly offset by decreases in residential fixed investment and private inventory investment," the BEA report said. "Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, decreased."

The first quarter showed a GDP decrease of 1.6% and a 0.6% fall in the second quarter.

RELATED Fitch Ratings forecasts mild recession in 2023

"If you take a step back and look at GDP, it's gone effectively nowhere over the last year," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, according to NPR. "One quarter or two it's down a bit. This quarter it's up a bit. But net-net, we're kind of treading water."

The report said the increase in exports reflected increases in both goods and services. The leading contributors to the increase were industrial supplies and materials, notably petroleum and products along with other non-durable goods.

Advertisement

An increase in services, led by health care and "other" services, was partly offset by a decrease in goods, led by motor vehicles and parts as well as food and beverages.

RELATED China delays release of GDP data amid key government meetings

Paul Ashworth, the chief North American economist at Capital Economics, said while the 2.6% rebound in the third quarter more than reversed the decline in the first half of the year, there are serious questions about if that improvement will be sustained.

"Exports will soon fade and domestic demand is getting crushed under the weight of higher interest rates," Ashworth said, according to CNBC. "We expect the economy to enter a mild recession in the first half of next year."

RELATED Turkey bucks mainstream monetary policy with interest rate cut

Latest Headlines

Thousands in N.J. still paying for Superstorm Sandy 10 years later
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Thousands in N.J. still paying for Superstorm Sandy 10 years later
A decade after Sandy made landfall in New Jersey, Toms River resident Matt Rusinski has crossed more rebuilding thresholds than others displaced by the storm.
Powerball jackpot reaches $800 million, second-largest in history
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Powerball jackpot reaches $800 million, second-largest in history
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Saturday's Powerball jackpot is $800 million, the second-largest in the history of the game. More than 2.1 million tickets won cash prizes in Wednesday's drawing.
Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters ahead of takeover
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters ahead of takeover
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Elon Musk is expected to address Twitter employees on Friday after he made a quirky visit to its San Francisco headquarters with a kitchen sink in hand.
Kagan temporarily pauses Jan. 6 committee subpoena for Kelli Ward's phone records
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kagan temporarily pauses Jan. 6 committee subpoena for Kelli Ward's phone records
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Associate Justice Elena Kagan placed a temporary hold on a subpoena on Kelli Ward's phone records on Wednesday
1 dead, 3 injured in Missouri bridge collapse
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
1 dead, 3 injured in Missouri bridge collapse
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- One person died and three others were injured when a bridge under construction in Missouri collapsed, authorities said.
Kia recalls 71,000 SUVs over fire risk
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Kia recalls 71,000 SUVs over fire risk
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Kia America has issued a recall of tens of thousands of older-model SUVs due to a risk of engine fire.
Seven hospitalized after Missouri amusement park train derails
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Seven hospitalized after Missouri amusement park train derails
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Seven people were hospitalized Wednesday night after a train derailed at a Missouri amusement park, officials said.
Kanye West escorted from Skechers office following 'unannounced' visit
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Kanye West escorted from Skechers office following 'unannounced' visit
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The athletic shoe company Skechers said Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was escorted from one of its Los Angeles offices after the fallen musician arrived unannounced and was filming without authorization.
Meta shares plummet on quarterly revenue drop
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Meta shares plummet on quarterly revenue drop
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Meta shares plummeted 19% Wednesday as the Facebook parent company announced a second straight quarterly revenue loss, along with a weak outlook for the fourth quarter.
Police investigating burglary at Arizona gubernatorial candidate's office
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Police investigating burglary at Arizona gubernatorial candidate's office
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Phoenix Police Department said Wednesday that officers are investigating a burglary at the campaign headquarters of Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Democratic gubernatorial candidate.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. diesel supplies are dangerously low
U.S. diesel supplies are dangerously low
Appeals court expedites defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump
Appeals court expedites defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump
British radio host dies during show from suspected heart attack
British radio host dies during show from suspected heart attack
Jury finds Darrell Brooks Jr. guilty in Wisconsin parade murder trial
Jury finds Darrell Brooks Jr. guilty in Wisconsin parade murder trial
1 dead, 3 injured in Missouri bridge collapse
1 dead, 3 injured in Missouri bridge collapse
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement