1/2

Pixabay Less than a year after it was sold for $110 million, a massive mansion in Palm Beach, Fla., is being demolished by its new owner, the executive chairman of multinational cosmetics company Estée Lauder. Photo by Bettina Nørgaard

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Less than a year after it was sold for $110 million, a massive mansion in Palm Beach, Fla., is being demolished by its new owner, the executive chairman of multinational cosmetics company Estée Lauder. A company linked to William Lauder purchased the three-story Palm Beach mansion at 1071 N. Ocean Blvd. late last year, the Palm Beach Post reported on Thursday. Advertisement

Lauder is the grandson of Estée Lauder, who began producing cosmetic products with her husband in New York City in 1946.

The 35,000-square-foot oceanfront home was built in 2016 and previously sold in 2019 for $40.8 million.

Crews began work on Wednesday in what is being called the most expensive demolition in the town's history. It also came equipped with seven bedrooms, 16 bathrooms and two guest apartments.

The property's lawn, motor court, and landscape were also removed.

The now-demolished home featured a home theater, library, wine room, fitness center, barber shop and pub room.

The home sat next to a currently-vacant lot that Lauder also owns via a separate numbered LLC.

No new development plans have been filed yet with the city, though construction could conceivably span two lots.