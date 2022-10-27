Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 27, 2022 / 2:06 PM

USDA allocates $759 million to expand rural high-speed Internet

By Patrick Hilsman
Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced Thursday that the Biden administration has allocated $759 million to expand high-speed internet access to rural communities in the United States and U.S. territories. File Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/27a7e15c5d820e15782118fc33ab4be5/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced Thursday that the Biden administration has allocated $759 million to expand high-speed internet access to rural communities in the United States and U.S. territories. File Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has allocated $759 million to expand high-speed internet access to rural communities in the United States and U.S. territories.

A press release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday said part of the funding will come from the $65 billion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the bipartisan infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signed into law in 2021.

Advertisement

"People living in rural towns across the nation need high-speed internet to run their businesses, go to school, and connect with their loved ones," USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack on Thursday.

"The $750 million in loans and grants comes from the third funding found of the ReConnect Program" read the press release. The ReConnect Program is an initiative that provides loans and grants for infrastructure upgrades to bring broadband internet to more communities.

RELATED Biden highlights infrastructure spending at site of collapsed bridge

ReConnect program grants include:

$17.5 million issued to North Carolina's AccessOn Networks Incorporated "to connect thousands of people, 100 businesses, 76 farms and 22 education facilities to high-speed internet in Halifax and Warren counties."

$12.6 million allocated to Tekstar Communications "to deploy a fiber-to-premises network to connect thousands of people, 171 farms, 103 businesses and an education facility to high-speed internet in Douglas, Otter Trail, St. Louis, Stearns and Todd counties in Minnesota."

Advertisement

$18.7 million allocated to Eastern Slope Rural Telephone Association "to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network connecting thousands of people, 898 farms, 110 businesses and 17 educational facilities to high-speed internet in Adams, Arapahoe, Cheyenne, Crowley, Elbert, Kiowa, Kit Carson, Lincoln and Washington counties."

The USDA is granting awards in 24 U.S. states as well as "awards to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, the Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma, and the utility authorities for the Navajo Nation and the Tohono O'odham Nation."

This week in Washington

President Joe Biden (R) meets with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday. The two leaders announced an agreement on a permanent maritime border between Israel and Lebanon. Pool Photo by Doug Mills/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Infrastructure grants to nearly double number of zero-emission buses Biden says infrastructure law will help Kentucky recover from flooding

Latest Headlines

Biden administration calls for Supreme Court to reject Republican theory on election case
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Biden administration calls for Supreme Court to reject Republican theory on election case
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar urged the Supreme Court to reject a legal theory that challenges the power of individual state constitutions in federal elections.
Watch live: Biden heads to Syracuse to highlight new semiconductor plant
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Watch live: Biden heads to Syracuse to highlight new semiconductor plant
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will speak in Syracuse on Thursday, as he highlights the plan by Micron Technology Inc. to build a $100 billion semiconductor.
Jan. 6 insurrectionist gets 7.5 years in prison for attacking police officer
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Jan. 6 insurrectionist gets 7.5 years in prison for attacking police officer
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Jan. 6 insurrectionist who dragged Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone into the violent mob during the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison Thursday.
Elon Musk tells advertisers Twitter can't become 'free-for-all-hellscape'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Elon Musk tells advertisers Twitter can't become 'free-for-all-hellscape'
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Elon Musk is expected to address Twitter employees on Friday after he made a quirky visit to its San Francisco headquarters and sent an open letter to advertisers.
Family tried to take away weapon used in St. Louis school shooting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Family tried to take away weapon used in St. Louis school shooting
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The family of St. Louis school shooter Orlando Harris tried to take away the AR-15-style rifle he used to kill one student and one teacher at the Central Visual Performing Arts High School.
New weekly U.S. jobless claims up by 3,000, but still near historic low
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New weekly U.S. jobless claims up by 3,000, but still near historic low
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- New U.S. unemployment claims are up by 3,000 for the week ending Saturday, according to the Department of Labor. The total number of initial jobless claims for that week was 217,000.
Seagate to cut 3,000 jobs, denies it violated export sanctions
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Seagate to cut 3,000 jobs, denies it violated export sanctions
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Seagate Technology will cut 3,000 jobs as it faces a charge from the U.S. Commerce Department that the hard-drive maker has violated sanctions export rules. Seagate denies it violated the restrictions.
U.S. economy grew by 2.6% in third quarter
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. economy grew by 2.6% in third quarter
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Easing fear temporarily of a recession, the U.S. economy posted its first quarterly gain in 2022, beating estimates from Wall Street on Thursday.
Thousands in N.J. still paying for Superstorm Sandy 10 years later
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Thousands in N.J. still paying for Superstorm Sandy 10 years later
A decade after Sandy made landfall in New Jersey, Toms River resident Matt Rusinski has crossed more rebuilding thresholds than others displaced by the storm.
Powerball jackpot reaches $800 million, second-largest in history
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Powerball jackpot reaches $800 million, second-largest in history
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Saturday's Powerball jackpot is $800 million, the second-largest in the history of the game. More than 2.1 million tickets won cash prizes in Wednesday's drawing.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Appeals court expedites defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump
Appeals court expedites defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump
Russian forces attack power grid in central Ukraine
Russian forces attack power grid in central Ukraine
1 dead, 3 injured in Missouri bridge collapse
1 dead, 3 injured in Missouri bridge collapse
British radio host dies during show from suspected heart attack
British radio host dies during show from suspected heart attack
Kagan temporarily pauses Jan. 6 committee subpoena for Kelli Ward's phone records
Kagan temporarily pauses Jan. 6 committee subpoena for Kelli Ward's phone records
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement