Oct. 27, 2022 / 3:39 PM

Amazon announces new Washington facility to build satellites

By Matt Bernardini

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Amazon announced Thursday plans to open a new facility in Washington state to build satellites for Project Kuiper, aimed at increasing broadband access around the world.

The company said it will open a new 172,000-square-foot facility dedicated to manufacturing the 3,236 satellites it will need. The new facility will be located in Kirkland, Wash., creating more than 200 aerospace and manufacturing jobs.

"Getting Project Kuiper's satellites into space requires significant precision, expertise and a world-class team committed to our vision," Rajeev Badyal, vice president of technology for Project Kuiper, said in a statement. "This new satellite production facility will significantly expand our manufacturing capacity as we approach launch and deployment, and it brings us another step closer to delivering on our mission to connect unserved and underserved communities around the world."

On Oct. 13, Amazon said that Project Kuiper will launch prototype satellites on the first flight of United Launch Alliance's new Vulcan Centaur rocket in 2023.

The goal of Project Kuiper is to launch a series of 3,236 satellites into low-Earth orbit to provide broadband access to areas of the globe that lack high-speed Internet.

The satellites were previously scheduled to be launched on ABL Space System's RS1 rockets in 2022, but the change of platform has delayed the launch to 2023. Some of Project Kuiper's satellites will still be launched on ABL's rockets.

"In the 21st century, a reliable high-speed Internet connection is essential for living, learning and working from home," Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., said in a statement. "Amazon's Project Kuiper will be critical to help close the digital divide and provide more affordable Internet options. Our region's tech industry is strong, and its continued growth has significant benefits across the country."

