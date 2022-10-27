Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 27, 2022 / 6:57 AM

Kagan temporarily pauses Jan. 6 committee subpoena for Kelli Ward's phone records

By Clyde Hughes
Associate Justice Elena Kagan is shown during the formal group photograph at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 7. She placed a temporary hold on a subpoena on Kelli Ward's phone records on Wednesday. Photo by Eric Lee/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7db2075d1990736ddb0058ca513404fa/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Associate Justice Elena Kagan is shown during the formal group photograph at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 7. She placed a temporary hold on a subpoena on Kelli Ward's phone records on Wednesday. Photo by Eric Lee/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward received an interim win at the Supreme Court courtesy of liberal Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday, who temporarily blocked enforcement of a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee seeking her phone records.

Ward was one of 84 "alternative electors" subpoenaed by the committee. The so-called electors falsely claimed that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election in their state.

Advertisement

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals supported an earlier lower court ruling that rejected Ward's arguments to block the subpoena. She said in court filings that the subpoena violates her right to freedom of association under the First Amendment of the Constitution.

Kagan's order leaves the door open for the entire Supreme Court to take up the matter.

The majority of an appeals court panel had rejected Ward's rationale to squash the subpoena.

"There is little to suggest that disclosing Ward's phone records to the committee will affect protected associational activity," the two judges on the panel wrote. "This subpoena does not target any organization or association.

Advertisement

"The investigation, after all, is not about Ward's politics; it is about her involvement in the events leading up to the Jan. 6 attack, and it seeks to uncover those with whom she communicated in connection with those events."

The justices are already considering if Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., should answer questions from a special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia investigating efforts by Trump to overturn state election results there.

Read More

Jury selection begins in Trump Organization criminal tax fraud case DOJ seeks 6-month prison sentence, $200K fine for Steve Bannon contempt conviction 'Saturday Night Live' lampoons Jan. 6 House hearing

Latest Headlines

1 dead, 3 injured in Missouri bridge collapse
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
1 dead, 3 injured in Missouri bridge collapse
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- One person died and three others were injured when a bridge under construction in Missouri collapsed, authorities said.
Kia recalls 71,000 SUVs over fire risk
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kia recalls 71,000 SUVs over fire risk
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Kia America has issued a recall of tens of thousands of older-model SUVs due to a risk of engine fire.
Seven hospitalized after Missouri amusement park train derails
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Seven hospitalized after Missouri amusement park train derails
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Seven people were hospitalized Wednesday night after a train derailed at a Missouri amusement park, officials said.
Kanye West escorted from Skechers office following 'unannounced' visit
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Kanye West escorted from Skechers office following 'unannounced' visit
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The athletic shoe company Skechers said Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was escorted from one of its Los Angeles offices after the fallen musician arrived unannounced and was filming without authorization.
Meta shares plummet on quarterly revenue drop
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Meta shares plummet on quarterly revenue drop
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Meta shares plummeted 19% Wednesday as the Facebook parent company announced a second straight quarterly revenue loss, along with a weak outlook for the fourth quarter.
Police investigating burglary at Arizona gubernatorial candidate's office
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Police investigating burglary at Arizona gubernatorial candidate's office
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Phoenix Police Department said Wednesday that officers are investigating a burglary at the campaign headquarters of Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Democratic gubernatorial candidate.
Texas man sentenced to death for killing Harris County's first Sikh deputy
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Texas man sentenced to death for killing Harris County's first Sikh deputy
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A Texas jury on Wednesday sentenced a man to death for fatally shooting Harris County's first Sikh deputy during a traffic stop in 2019.
New home sales plunge in September as mortgage rates rise
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
New home sales plunge in September as mortgage rates rise
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Sales of newly constructed homes tumbled 10.9% in September, as rising mortgage rates forced many potential buyers out of the housing market.
Biden targets 'junk fees' to fight inflation ahead of midterms
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden targets 'junk fees' to fight inflation ahead of midterms
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced plans to target "junk fees" to help Americans battling high inflation less than two weeks before the midterm elections.
Rail strike threat rises as second union rejects labor deal
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Rail strike threat rises as second union rejects labor deal
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A second railroad union, the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen, has rejected a tentative labor agreement, reviving the threat of a nationwide rail strike next month.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. diesel supplies are dangerously low
U.S. diesel supplies are dangerously low
Appeals court expedites defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump
Appeals court expedites defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump
British radio host dies during show from suspected heart attack
British radio host dies during show from suspected heart attack
Jury finds Darrell Brooks Jr. guilty in Wisconsin parade murder trial
Jury finds Darrell Brooks Jr. guilty in Wisconsin parade murder trial
Election deniers on ballot raise stakes in key secretary of state races
Election deniers on ballot raise stakes in key secretary of state races
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement