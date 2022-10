Officials said three cars of the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed Wednesday night. Photo courtesy of Silver Dollar City/ Facebook

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Seven people were hospitalized Wednesday night after a train derailed at a Missouri amusement park, officials said. Silver Dollar City in Branson, Mo., located about 40 miles south of Springfield, confirmed in a statement that several cars of its Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed Wednesday night, resulting in six guests and an employee being transported by ambulance to local hospitals. Advertisement

"Onsite paramedics provided emergency care until first responders arrived," it said.

The severity of the injuries the victims sustain was unknown.

Stone County Emergency Management Director Tom Martin told NBC News that three of the train's passenger cars had fallen off the track, with the incident having been reported to authorities at about 6:15 p.m.

The Missouri Division of Fire Safety said its Amusement Ride Safety Unit responded to the incident and will begin its investigation.

According to the park's website, the train carries passengers through the Ozark countryside during a 20-minute ride, which is interrupted by "a humorous stick-up attempt."

"At this time, we are wholeheartedly focused on providing support for guests and team members in partnership with Stone County first responders," the park said.