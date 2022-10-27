Trending
Oct. 27, 2022 / 5:37 AM

1 dead, 3 injured in Missouri bridge collapse

By Darryl Coote
The bridge in Kearney that collapsed Wednesday has been closed since 2016. Photo courtesy of Clay County Sheriff's Office/<a href="https://twitter.com/SheriffClayCo/status/1585367826679812098?s=20&amp;t=IXU2v5r1B0zVmeLJzWRyEw">Twitter</a>
The bridge in Kearney that collapsed Wednesday has been closed since 2016. Photo courtesy of Clay County Sheriff's Office/Twitter

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- One person died and three others were injured when a bridge under construction in Missouri collapsed, authorities said.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the contractors were pouring the concert deck of the bridge in Kearney, Mo., located just northeast of Kansas City, when it collapsed at about 1:44 p.m. Wednesday, trapping four workers under the debris.

Three of the workers were able to extricate themselves for the collapsed bridge and were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries, authorities said, adding that a fourth worker who'd been trapped had died.

The identity of the deceased has yet to be released.

The sheriff's office said OSHA has launched an investigation.

The bridge has been closed since 2016, with construction having begun in May of 2021.

Officials with the Clay County Highway Department said that there were no safety issues with the project prior to the collapse and that an engineering contractor had inspected the bridge Wednesday before the deck was poured.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said Kearney Fire and Rescue was among the agencies that had responded to the incident.

"It was a tough scene, and they worked hard in dangerous conditions to assist the victims," the sheriff's office tweeted.

The government of Clay County identified the firm contracted to pour the bridge deck as Lehman Construction Company.

"Clay County wishes to express its deepest condolences to Lehman Construction Company and the families of the workers involved following this afternoon's bridge collapse," it said in a statement.

