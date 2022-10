Kia has initiated a recall for more than 71,000 SUVs, which were previously recalled in 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Kia America has issued a recall of tens of thousands of older-model SUVs due to a risk of engine fire. The recall affects 71,704 Sportage vehicles produced between 2008 and 2009, and was issued after Kia identified eight vehicle fires and 15 localized melting or damage incidents due to the problem since April of 2017. Advertisement

"An engine compartment fire originating from around the Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit may occur while the vehicle is parked or being driven," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration warned in a statement Wednesday.

A Safety Recall Report states a fix for the problem has yet to be determined, and Kia is "strongly" urging owners to park their vehicles outside and away from homes and structures until the recall repair can be performed.

The vehicles affected were previously recalled in November of 2016 due to corrosion from improper sealing of the HECU wiring harness cover.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Dec. 22, the NHTSA said.

The recall by the South Korean automaker comes months after thousands of Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade vehicles were recalled in August over the risk of fire due to a problem with the trailer hitch.

Advertisement

Hyundai is the parent company of Kia.

That recall affected more than 36,000 Kia vehicles and up to 245,000 Hyundai cars produced between 2020 and this year.