Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters ahead of takeover

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Elon Musk is expected to address Twitter employees on Friday after he made a quirky visit to its San Francisco headquarters on Wednesday with a kitchen sink in hand. The founder of Tesla and SpaceX is expected to finalize a $44 billion deal for the social media platform Friday afternoon. Leslie Berland, Twitter's chief marketing officer, sent a memo to employees Wednesday saying that Musk was visiting the company. Advertisement

Shortly after Berland sent out the message, Musk posted a Twitter video of him inside the company's San Francisco offices with the sink.

"Entering Twitter HQ -- let that sink in!" Musk wrote, as he also changed his bio on the social media site to read "Chief Twit."

Entering Twitter HQ - let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

Musk previously told prospective investors that planned to cut Twitter's work staff by some 75%, shrinking it from 7,500 to a little more than 2,000. Even without the takeover, Twitter had talked about trimming its staff by $800 million by the end of 2023.

The on-again-off-again courtship between Musk and his favorite social media site took its final turn earlier this month when Musk submitted a new bid to purchase the company.

Twitter had taken Musk to court to make him go through with a deal to purchase the company after he initially backed out of it. Musk complained that the company officials withheld information from him about the number of fake accounts.

Twitter rejected claims that it has refused to provide information about the phony accounts.

