Oct. 27, 2022 / 10:47 PM

Eight found dead in Oklahoma house fire; police investigating as homicide

By Darryl Coote

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Eight people were found dead in a home near Tulsa on Thursday following a fire at the residence that local authorities are investigating as a homicide.

The police department for the small Oklahoma city of Broken Arrow, located southeast of Tulsa, confirmed the death toll and the launch of the homicide investigation in a statement.

"Broken Arrow stands together. We will mourn together, and in the end we will heal together," police chief Brandon Berryhill said. "Please pray for those who have lost their lives, and for our first responders who are dealing with a tragedy of this magnitude."

The bodies were found in a residence located in the 400 block of South Hickory Ave. Police described the scene as "complex" due to the state of the house following the fire.

Ethan Hutchins, the public information officer for the Broken Arrow Police Department, told reporters in a briefing that authorities received a call from a neighbor about the fire at 4:05 p.m.

"This is a shock to Broken Arrow," he said. "It's a safe city. Broken Arrow doesn't have this kind of situation every day, and so we're asking the community to please pray and come together in this because this is something that we don't experience as a city very often."

RELATED Jan. 6 insurrectionist gets 7.5 years in prison for attacking police officer

Hutchins said that at this time there's little information he's able release to the public about the fire, the identities of the victims or his department's investigation.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was on the scene assisting, he said.

This is a developing story.

