New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez under federal investigation again

U.S. Senator Bob Menendez D-N.J., is now under a federal investigation, his office confirmed to several sources on Wednesday afternoon, although the scope of the probe is unknown. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., is under federal investigation, the 68-year-old's office confirmed to multiple media outlets Wednesday. A spokesman said the office knew about the investigation but was unaware of the target of the investigation, The Hill reported. Advertisement

"Senator Menendez is aware of an investigation that was reported on today, however he does not know the scope of the investigation," Menendez advisor Michael Soliman told CNN in a statement.

"As always, should any official inquiries be made, the Senator is available to provide any assistance that is requested of him or his office."

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan had not issued a public comment by 6 p.m. EDT Wednesday.

This isn't the first time the senior Senator from New Jersey has faced a criminal investigation.

The chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee was indicted in 2015 on corruption charges related to his business dealings with a Florida eye doctor.

A federal grand jury in Newark handed down a five-count indictment, including conspiracy to commit bribery and honest services fraud.

That indictment came about after a two-year investigation by the FBI.

A federal judge eventually declared a mistrial in the corruption trial, after jurors said for the second time said they're deadlocked on all 12 counts.

Federal prosecutors said immediately after the acquittals that they would retry the remaining cases, but later declined to retry him in the bribery case.

Menendez was later "severely admonished" by a Senate panel for accepting gifts.