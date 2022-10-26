Trending
Oct. 26, 2022 / 11:00 PM

New home sales plunge in September as mortgage rates rise

By Sheri Walsh
Sales of newly constructed homes tumble in September as mortgage rates rise, forcing potential buyers out of the housing market. File photo by Rishichhibber/Wikimedia Commons
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Sales of newly constructed homes tumbled 10.9% in September, as rising mortgage rates forced many potential buyers out of the housing market, according to new numbers.

Sales of new homes dropped 17.6% when compared to year ago, according to a joint report released Wednesday by the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Census Bureau.

According to the latest numbers, 603,000 newly constructed homes were sold in the United States last month, down from a revised 677,000 in August. The drop is more significant when compared to a year ago when 732,000 new homes were sold.

"New home sales took a hit in September, beaten down by rising mortgage rates that now hover around 7%," said Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union. "Both inventories and new home prices remain high, so a drop in mortgage rates and prices would likely trigger a rush to buy, but we shouldn't expect such conditions until next year at the earliest."

Sales of existing homes in the United States have also taken a hit over the last few months, as the National Association of Realtors called ongoing monthly declines a clear recession in home sales and home building.

The 30-year fixed rate mortgage continues to trend upward as the Federal Reserve raises its short-term benchmark funds rate by three quarters of a point to fight soaring inflation. September marked the Feds' fifth rate hike of the year, with more expected.

"In today's market, it's easier to rent a single-family home in many cases than it is to buy," Taylor Marr, deputy chief economist at Redfin, told Yahoo Money. "First-time buyers are the most impacted in terms of affordability, but we're hearing from agents on the ground that even move-up buyers are impacted. They're just disappearing from the market."

While the number of new houses sold last month dropped, prices were still up. The median price for a new home rose 13.9% over last year to $470,600. That is also up from August's median price of $436,800.

Those asking prices could be forced downward in the near term, according to real estate experts, if mortgage rates continue rise.

"The sellers' market is not what it used to be," Marr said. "They wouldn't get as much for their home, even if they can get a good deal on the purchase. They would probably have to take a much greater loss on the sale and that disincentivizes homeowners from moving up."

While high housing prices and rising mortgage rates are cooling sales, the demand for new homes still exists under the right conditions.

"This is all happening at a time when there remains a strong demographic demand for new for-sale homes," said Kelly Mangold of RCLCO Real Estate Consulting.

"Many households would prefer to have more space, and may be in a housing situation that is not their ideal -- so it will be important to monitor conditions closely, as there is still likely significant pent-up demand for when conditions begin to improve."

