Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 26, 2022 / 6:01 PM

FDA denies Logic Technology's marketing in first menthol e-cigarette action

By Sheri Walsh
The Food and Drug Administration has issued marketing denial orders to Logic Technology Development LLC to stop selling two of its menthol e-cigarette products because they risk public health. Photo by Vaping 360/Flickr
The Food and Drug Administration has issued marketing denial orders to Logic Technology Development LLC to stop selling two of its menthol e-cigarette products because they risk public health. Photo by Vaping 360/Flickr

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- For the first time, the Food and Drug Administration has snuffed out marketing plans for a menthol e-cigarette product, ordering Logic Technology Development LLC to stop selling two of its e-cigarette packages because they risk public health.

The FDA issued marketing denial orders Wednesday for the Logic Pro Menthol e-Liquid Package and Logic Power Menthol e-Liquid Package. That means Logic cannot market or distribute either product in the United States. These are the first menthol e-cigarette products to receive marketing denials following a scientific review by the FDA.

Advertisement

"Ensuring new tobacco products undergo premarket evaluation is a critical part of the FDA's work to reduce tobacco-related disease and death," Dr. Brian King, director of the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products, said in a statement.

"We remain committed to evaluating new tobacco products based on a public health standard that considers the risks and benefits of the tobacco product to the population as a whole."

RELATED E-cigarettes may disrupt heart rhythm, hike risk of sudden cardiac arrest

In June, the FDA banned Juul Labs Inc. from selling its e-cigarette products, but temporarily lifted the ban in July to review the company's application that argued its products protect public health.

Advertisement

To date, the FDA has approved 23 tobacco-flavored e-cigarette products and devices.

In its review of Logic's premarket tobacco product applications, the FDA determined there was not enough evidence to prove the e-cigarettes protect public health, as required by the 2009 Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act.

RELATED DOJ files injunction against six e-cigarette makers

Logic argued its menthol-flavored non-tobacco e-cigarettes reduced the use of tobacco products among adult smokers.

According to the 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey, 85% of youth who use e-cigarettes are using flavored products, including 26.6% using menthol and 29.4% using mint-flavored e-cigarettes.

Since menthol-flavored e-cigarettes are strongly linked to youth appeal, the FDA requires stronger evidence to prove products promote complete switching from tobacco or significantly reduced cigarette use among adults.

RELATED Pregnant women may cut smoking before they know they're pregnant

"The FDA conducts a rigorous, scientific review of submitted premarket tobacco product applications, evaluating the data for each product to determine if it meets the public health standard," King said.

"In this case the applicant did not provide sufficient scientific evidence to show that the potential benefit to adult smokers outweighs the risks to youth."

The American Lung Association applauded the FDA for its first marketing denial order to a menthol-flavored e-cigarette, saying scientific review proves "menthol e-cigarettes are not appropriate for the protection of public health."

Advertisement

"E-cigarette flavors, including menthol, are largely responsible for the youth vaping epidemic," Erika Sward, assistant vice president of national advocacy for the American Lung Association, told UPI in an email.

"We acknowledge the importance of this decision, and we urge the FDA to continue its efforts to remove flavored e-cigarettes from the marketplace."

Latest Headlines

Appeals court expedites defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
Appeals court expedites defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A defamation lawsuit against former president Donald Trump will proceed at an expedited pace, the District of Columbia Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.
$700M Powerball jackpot at stake Wednesday
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
$700M Powerball jackpot at stake Wednesday
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot is up to $700 million after no ticket matched all six numbers for the 35th consecutive drawing.
Boeing reports $3.3 billion third-quarter loss
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Boeing reports $3.3 billion third-quarter loss
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Aircraft giant Boeing reported a massive $3.3 billion loss Wednesday, stating the losses are driven by higher-than-expected manufacturing costs.
Joe Biden, Israel's Isaac Herzog announce deal on Lebanon boundary
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Joe Biden, Israel's Isaac Herzog announce deal on Lebanon boundary
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced a new agreement with Lebanon on Wednesday that will create a permanent maritime boundary between the countries, making way for oil and gas exploration.
State court convicts 3 men in Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
State court convicts 3 men in Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Three men face up to 20 years in prison after they were convicted in Jackson County Circuit Court on Wednesday morning in the 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Jury finds Darrell Brooks Jr. guilty in Wisconsin parade murder trial
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jury finds Darrell Brooks Jr. guilty in Wisconsin parade murder trial
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin jury found Darrell Brooks Jr. guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide Wednesday after he drove a vehicle into a parade, killing six people last November.
The biggest takeaways from the Jan. 6 committee's hearings
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
The biggest takeaways from the Jan. 6 committee's hearings
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- When the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol capped a series of hearings presenting compelling evidence regarding former President Donald Trump's role in the attack.
Mark Meadows ordered to testify in Georgia election meddling case
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mark Meadows ordered to testify in Georgia election meddling case
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows was ordered to testify before a Georgia grand jury Wednesday in a probe of Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Former nurse charged with insulin deaths of two patients
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Former nurse charged with insulin deaths of two patients
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A former nurse at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem North Carolina has been charged with murdering two patients with insulin and attempting to kill a third.
U.S. diesel supplies are dangerously low
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. diesel supplies are dangerously low
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- U.S. fuel suppliers are scrambling as the availability of diesel diminishes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Large 5.1-magnitude earthquake rocks San Francisco Bay Area, aftershocks expected
Large 5.1-magnitude earthquake rocks San Francisco Bay Area, aftershocks expected
Scott Peterson off death row, moved from San Quentin Prison
Scott Peterson off death row, moved from San Quentin Prison
U.S. diesel supplies are dangerously low
U.S. diesel supplies are dangerously low
Amazon delivery driver found dead in apparent dog attack
Amazon delivery driver found dead in apparent dog attack
Ukraine: Russia is planning a 'terrorist act using nuclear materials'
Ukraine: Russia is planning a 'terrorist act using nuclear materials'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement