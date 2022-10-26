Clorox recalls Pine Sol products over bacteria contamination

Clorox is recalling several lines of Pine Sol disinfectant cleaning products including all-purpose and multi-surface cleaners due to contamination with a harmful bacteria. Photo by Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Clorox, one of the world's leading cleaning product brands, is recalling many of its Pine Sol multisurface cleaners due to a bacteria contamination. Testing has revealed harmful bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, contained in some bottles of certain Pine Sol cleaners, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The bacteria has potentially contaminated an estimated 37 million products made between January 2021 and September 2022. Advertisement

"In an abundance of caution, Clorox is recalling all of the above-described products manufactured at its Forest Park, Georgia facility through September 2022," the commission said.

The Pine-Sol products being recalled are:

Scented multi-surface cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave and Lemon Fresh scents

All-purpose cleaners in those scents and Orange Energy

Clorox Professional

Lemon Fresh cleaners

The commission warns consumers to immediately stop using the listed cleaning products, particularly if their bottle's date code begins with "A4" and is followed by "22249." If you have a bottle with this code you can take a photo of the code and the UPC code on the bottle and request a refund.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a commonly occurring environmental bacteria capable of causing infections in the lungs and blood, leading to ailments such as pneumonia. It is especially dangerous to people requiring a ventilator or catheter or those with open wounds.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection is difficult to treat because it is resistant to many antibiotics, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Infection. In 2017, antibiotic resistant strains of the bacteria caused 32,600 infections in hospital patients, resulting in 2,700 deaths. It is often spread in healthcare settings by surface or person-to-person contact.

