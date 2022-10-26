Trending
Oct. 26, 2022 / 3:15 AM

Pelosi, Schumer invite Israeli President Isaac Herzog to address Congress

By Darryl Coote
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (L) on Tuesday invited Israeli President Isaac Herzog to speak before Congresss. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO/<a href="https://twitter.com/Isaac_Herzog/status/1585104357510778880?s=20&amp;t=9Mhu6rfBkOuzUzz6_YcX_w">Twitter</a>
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer invited Israeli President Isaac Herzog to address a Joint Meeting of Congress as the Middle Eastern nation will soon celebrate the 75th anniversary of its founding.

The senior Democrats invited the Israeli president, which is largely a ceremonial position, to address U.S. lawmakers Tuesday in a letter, stating the gesture was being made in recognition of the partnership of their two countries and on behalf of the bipartisan, bicameral leadership of Congress.

"Across the decades, the United States Congress has been proud to stand in solidarity with Israel on a bipartisan and bicameral basis," the pair said. "It is our hope that the Congress will have the opportunity to hear from you at this historic and joyous milestone in the success of the State of Israel and the U.S.-Israel alliance."

The invitation -- which did not include a date for when he would address Congress -- came as Herzog was in Washington, D.C., for a two-day visit that will include a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday.

A statement from White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announcing the meeting earlier this month said the two presidents will "consult on key issues, including regional and global challenges of mutual concern, opportunities to deepen Israel's regional integration and ways to advance equal measures of freedom, prosperity and security for both Israelis and Palestinians."

On Tuesday, Herzog met with the Jewish Federations of North America, held a talk at the Atlantic Council and attended meetings with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Pelosi, D-Calif.

In a video statement issued ahead of his trip to Washington, D.C., Herzog said among the issues he was to discuss with U.S. leadership was "the Iranian threat," which he said "is destabilizing not only the Middle East but the entire world, requiring a firm and united stand against it."

Climate change, trade, business relations and diplomacy opportunities were also among the topics he was to discuss, he said.

The State of Israel was proclaimed at midnight May 14, 1948, with then-President Harry S. Truman that same day recognizing the Jewish state.

