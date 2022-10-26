Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 26, 2022 / 9:59 AM

Google, Justice Department reach agreement on legal compliance

By Doug Cunningham
Google and the Department of Justice have reached an agreement on improving Google's legal compliance practices. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/14d05621b1abe1fc15131a54ccbc67a8/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Google and the Department of Justice have reached an agreement on improving Google's legal compliance practices. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Google has reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice to reform and upgrade its legal process compliance program following loss of data sought in a 2016 search warrant.

The Justice Department said an Independent Compliance Professional "will be retained to serve as an outside third-party related to Google's compliance enhancements."

Advertisement

"The Department is committed to ensuring that electronic communications providers comply with court orders to protect and facilitate criminal investigations," said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr., in a statement. "This agreement demonstrates the Department's resolve in ensuring that technology companies, such as Google, provide prompt and complete responses to legal process to ensure public safety and bring offenders to justice."

According to mutually agreed facts in the legal agreement between the Justice Department and Google, a June 30, 2016 search warrant sought data related to "the investigation of an illegal cryptocurrency exchange called BTC-e and its administrators."

RELATED RNC files lawsuit against Google for sending campaign emails to spam folders

The search warrant was served on Google by Homeland Security Special Agent Michael Delaney.

Google stored the data in an "intelligent network" that automatically moved data automatically between locations. Google could not always determine the country in which certain data was stored.

Advertisement

So, according to the legal filing, Google decided that it was only obligated to provide data stored in the United States in response to U.S. subpoenas.

RELATED British regulators eyeing Google, Amazon, Microsoft in antitrust investigation

In the legal proceedings after the warrant was served a judge issued an Oct. 19, 2017 preservation order to Google for the data sought in the warrant.

But in 2018, Google reported to the government that some data sought in the warrant had been deleted.

The agreement between Google and the Justice Department requires Google to improve its legal compliance program and to file reports with the government at six-month intervals so the government can monitor progress the company's progress.

"The warrant underlying this agreement was sought in connection with a significant criminal investigation," said Northern District of California U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds in a statement. "This agreement will help to ensure that, moving forward, Google will maintain the technical capability and resources necessary to comply with lawful warrants and orders, such as the one at issue in this case, that are critical to federal criminal investigations."

Latest Headlines

Clorox recalls Pine Sol products over bacteria contamination
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
Clorox recalls Pine Sol products over bacteria contamination
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Clorox issued a recall of several of its Pine Sol disinfectant surface cleaners due to contamination from a harmful bacteria Tuesday. Consumers are urged to dispose of the listed products and request a refund.
Apple to adopt USB-C charging in compliance with EU mandate
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Apple to adopt USB-C charging in compliance with EU mandate
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Apple confirms it will comply with the new common charger directive from the European Union, adopting USB-C charging ports for iPhones by 2024.
California proposes PG&E pay $155M fine over 2020's Zogg Fire
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
California proposes PG&E pay $155M fine over 2020's Zogg Fire
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- California's utility regulator has proposed $155.4 million in fines to be paid by Pacific Gas and Electric Company over violations related to 2020's Zogg Fire.
Election deniers on ballot raise stakes in key secretary of state races
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Election deniers on ballot raise stakes in key secretary of state races
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Voters in 27 U.S. states will cast ballots during November's midterms in the race for a position that could end up protecting the sanctity of future elections: secretary of state.
Leaders invite Israeli President Isaac Herzog to address Congress
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Leaders invite Israeli President Isaac Herzog to address Congress
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer invited Israeli President Isaac Herzog to address a joint meeting of Congress as the Middle Eastern nation will soon celebrate its 75th anniversary.
Amazon delivery driver found dead in apparent dog attack
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Amazon delivery driver found dead in apparent dog attack
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- An Amazon delivery driver in Missouri, who was apparently mauled by two dogs, was found dead near his truck Monday, according to Ray County Sheriff's deputies who shot and killed the dogs to protect themselves.
Large 5.1-magnitude earthquake rocks San Francisco Bay Area, aftershocks expected
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Large 5.1-magnitude earthquake rocks San Francisco Bay Area, aftershocks expected
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A large magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck just east of San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey which called the temblor the largest quake to strike the Bay Area in eight years.
Ukrainian charged with malware scheme that infected millions worldwide
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Ukrainian charged with malware scheme that infected millions worldwide
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury has charged a Ukrainian national with operating an international malware scheme that infected millions of computers worldwide.
Emperor penguin receives 'threatened' species protections
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Emperor penguin receives 'threatened' species protections
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The emperor penguin will receive new "threatened" protections under the Endangered Species Act as climate change alters the penguins' sea ice habitat, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
U.S. markets climb for third consecutive day
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
U.S. markets climb for third consecutive day
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks climbed for a third consecutive day Tuesday, led by a 2.25% gain in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Department of Education moves to expedite Public Service Loan Forgiveness
Department of Education moves to expedite Public Service Loan Forgiveness
Large 5.1-magnitude earthquake rocks San Francisco Bay Area, aftershocks expected
Large 5.1-magnitude earthquake rocks San Francisco Bay Area, aftershocks expected
Former Secretary of Defense Aston Carter dies at 68
Former Secretary of Defense Aston Carter dies at 68
Scott Peterson off death row, moved from San Quentin Prison
Scott Peterson off death row, moved from San Quentin Prison
Vessels carrying liquefied natural gas line up off European shores
Vessels carrying liquefied natural gas line up off European shores
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement