Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 26, 2022 / 8:53 AM

Apple to adopt USB-C charging in compliance with EU mandate

By Joe Fisher
Apple will soon adopt the USB-C charging port for its future iPhones in accordance to a new directive from the European Union which requires a common charger among a number of devices. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/6501077481ca27c80d401cd743a9909d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Apple will soon adopt the USB-C charging port for its future iPhones in accordance to a new directive from the European Union which requires a common charger among a number of devices. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Apple iPhones will soon use a USB-C charging port in order to comply with a common charger directive from the European Union.

The Council of the European Union approved a mandate Monday to require device makers to use a USB-C port starting in 2024. On Tuesday, Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Greg Joswiak said Apple will get on board.

Advertisement

"Obviously, we'll have to comply," he said at a tech conference held by the Wall Street Journal. "We've no choice."

Joswiak said Apple is contentious over the new directive, more specifically how it was introduced and the restrictions it places on the company's engineers.

RELATED Apple hikes prices on TV, music streaming services

Apple had a 31% share of the smartphone market in Europe in 2021, according to Statista. It was one of the leaders in the market along with chief competitor Samsung.

Joswiak did not indicate whether Apple would adopt USB-C charging ports for its products worldwide, but analyst speculate this is likely, according to CNBC.

There is no clear timetable on when new iPhones will include the charging port, other than it will be by the time the mandate takes effect. The popular mobile device currently uses a Lightning charger, which is exclusive to Apple products.

Advertisement

The mandate is meant to make purchasing and charging devices more convenient for consumers by making devices universally compatible. It will also reduce electronic waste. In 2020, EU consumers purchased an estimated 420 million devices and owned an average of three chargers per device. Still 38% of consumers ran into issues charging their products.

The common charger directive applies to products like mobile devices, headphones, tablets, digital cameras, gaming controllers and other wireless peripherals. Laptops will eventually be required to use a USB-C port as well.

RELATED New Apple front door locks hit stores

Read More

EU approves common charger for electronic devices

Latest Headlines

California proposes PG&E pay $155M fine over 2020's Zogg Fire
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
California proposes PG&E pay $155M fine over 2020's Zogg Fire
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- California's utility regulator has proposed $155.4 million in fines to be paid by Pacific Gas and Electric Company over violations related to 2020's Zogg Fire.
Election deniers on ballot raise stakes in key secretary of state races
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Election deniers on ballot raise stakes in key secretary of state races
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Voters in 27 U.S. states will cast ballots during November's midterms in the race for a position that could end up protecting the sanctity of future elections: secretary of state.
Pelosi, Schumer invite Israeli President Isaac Herzog to address Congress
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Pelosi, Schumer invite Israeli President Isaac Herzog to address Congress
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer invited Israeli President Isaac Herzog to address a Joint Meeting of Congress as the Middle Eastern nation will soon celebrate the 75th anniversary of i
Amazon delivery driver found dead in apparent dog attack
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Amazon delivery driver found dead in apparent dog attack
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- An Amazon delivery driver in Missouri, who was apparently mauled by two dogs, was found dead near his truck Monday, according to Ray County Sheriff's deputies who shot and killed the dogs to protect themselves.
Large 5.1-magnitude earthquake rocks San Francisco Bay Area, aftershocks expected
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Large 5.1-magnitude earthquake rocks San Francisco Bay Area, aftershocks expected
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A large magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck just east of San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey which called the temblor the largest quake to strike the Bay Area in eight years.
Ukrainian charged with malware scheme that infected millions worldwide
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Ukrainian charged with malware scheme that infected millions worldwide
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury has charged a Ukrainian national with operating an international malware scheme that infected millions of computers worldwide.
Emperor penguin receives 'threatened' species protections
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Emperor penguin receives 'threatened' species protections
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The emperor penguin will receive new "threatened" protections under the Endangered Species Act as climate change alters the penguins' sea ice habitat, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
U.S. markets climb for third consecutive day
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
U.S. markets climb for third consecutive day
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks climbed for a third consecutive day Tuesday, led by a 2.25% gain in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index
California elementary school teacher arrested, accused of hiding missing teen
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
California elementary school teacher arrested, accused of hiding missing teen
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A California elementary school teacher has been arrested after police said she hid a missing teenage boy at her home for nearly two years.
Jan. 6 committee to interview former Trump adviser Hope Hicks
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee to interview former Trump adviser Hope Hicks
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Hope Hicks, who served as a top adviser to former president Donald Trump, is being interviewed by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Department of Education moves to expedite Public Service Loan Forgiveness
Department of Education moves to expedite Public Service Loan Forgiveness
Large 5.1-magnitude earthquake rocks San Francisco Bay Area, aftershocks expected
Large 5.1-magnitude earthquake rocks San Francisco Bay Area, aftershocks expected
Former Secretary of Defense Aston Carter dies at 68
Former Secretary of Defense Aston Carter dies at 68
Scott Peterson off death row, moved from San Quentin Prison
Scott Peterson off death row, moved from San Quentin Prison
Vessels carrying liquefied natural gas line up off European shores
Vessels carrying liquefied natural gas line up off European shores
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement