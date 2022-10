California on Tuesday proposed Pacific Gas and Electric pay more than $155 million in fines in connection to the Zogg Fire of 2020. File Photo courtesy of ccc.ca.gov/ Wikimedia Commons

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- California's utility regulator has proposed $155.4 million in fines to be paid by Pacific Gas and Electric Company over violations related to 2020's Zogg Fire. The proposed fine was announced Tuesday by the California Utilities Commission in a statement, which said PG&E has 30 days to agree to pay the penalty and complete corrective actions within 45 days or request a hearing.

The Zogg Fire ignited Sept. 27, 2022, and was contained on Oct. 13 of that year, but not before it burned more than 56,300 acres of land, destroying 204 buildings and damaging another 27, according to Cal Fire. It also caused four deaths.

The fire began due to a gray pine tree falling onto a PG&E electric distribution line in Shasta County. The regulator said the utility company failed to remove two trees marked for removal in the area of where the fire started due to poor record keeping.

PG&E is also facing criminal charges over the fire, with the Shasta County District Attorney's Office indicting the company in June on 11 felonies and 20 misdemeanors, including manslaughter.

The company pleaded not guilty in June.

The preliminary hearing in the case has been sent for January.