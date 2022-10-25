Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 25, 2022 / 4:05 AM

Judge sentences man who sold gun to synagogue hostage-taker to nearly 8 years

By Darryl Coote

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The man who sold a gun to a British national who used it to hold four people hostage at a Texas synagogue in January was sentenced to nearly eight years' imprisonment, federal prosecutors said.

Chief U.S. District Judge David Godbey of the Northern District of Texas sentenced 33-year-old Henry "Michael" Dwight Williams to 95 months on Monday after he pleaded guilty in June to being a felon in possession of a firearm, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Advertisement

Prosecutors indicted Williams early this year, accusing him of selling Malik Faisal Akram a semiautomatic pistol two days before he used it to take four people hostage on Jan. 15 at Congregation Beth Israel, a synagogue in Colleyville, which is located within the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Akram was killed by law enforcement following a 11-hour standoff with police.

RELATED Mexican gunmen sentenced to life for killing U.S. consulate employee, 2 others

None of the hostages were harmed during the standoff, with one being released by Akram and the other three being rescued by police.

The pistol was retrieved from the scene by agents, and the FBI determined that Williams had sold it to Akram after reviewing the slain hostage-taker's phone records, which showed that the two had repeated phone calls days earlier.

Advertisement

Police arrested Williams on Jan. 24 on an outstanding state warrant, and when presented with a picture of Akram he confessed to having sold him a handgun on Jan. 13 at a South Dallas intersection.

RELATED Garland announces arrest of Chinese spies who stole confidential information

"This defendant, a convicted felon, had no business carrying -- much less buying and selling -- firearms," U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham said in a statement. "Whether he suspected his buyer would use the gun to menace a community of faith is legally irrelevant: In the U.S., convicted felons cannot possess firearms."

Williams was previously convicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted possession of a controlled substance.

RELATED Jury selection begins in Trump Organization criminal tax fraud case

Latest Headlines

Two right-wing operatives plead guilty to disinformation robocall scheme
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Two right-wing operatives plead guilty to disinformation robocall scheme
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A pair of right-wing operatives have each pleaded guilty to robocalling tens of thousands of phones to spread disinformation about vote-by-mail ballots.
Mexican gunmen sentenced to life for killing U.S. consulate employee, 2 others
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Mexican gunmen sentenced to life for killing U.S. consulate employee, 2 others
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Two gunmen of the violent Mexican street gang Barrio Azteca were sentenced to life in prison on Monday for the 2010 murders of three people, including a U.S. consulate employee, in Juarez, Mexico.
U.S. unleashes new sanctions targeting Nicaragua's Ortega regime
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. unleashes new sanctions targeting Nicaragua's Ortega regime
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday unleashed a slew of new punitive measures targeting Nicaragua's regime of President Daniel Ortega following his election to a fifth term in office last year.
McDonald's cooks up McRib's 'Farewell Tour'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
McDonald's cooks up McRib's 'Farewell Tour'
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- McDonald's seasonal McRib will return on Halloween to its fast food menus across the United States, but the company teased it will be the legendary sandwich's "Farewell Tour."
Student, teacher dead in St. Louis school shooting
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Student, teacher dead in St. Louis school shooting
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Three people, including a gunman, are dead after a shooting at a high school Monday morning in St. Louis.
Treasury works to strengthen bond markets amid rising economic uncertainty
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Treasury works to strengthen bond markets amid rising economic uncertainty
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury is working on reforms to strengthen private money markets and bond funds amid rising uncertainty about the global economy, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
Unilever recalls dry shampoos because of potentially high levels of benzene
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Unilever recalls dry shampoos because of potentially high levels of benzene
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Unilever has recalled 12 of its dry shampoo products due to potentially high levels benzene, which is a carcinogen.
Joe Biden at DNC ahead of 'consequential' election: 'We're investing in all of America'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Joe Biden at DNC ahead of 'consequential' election: 'We're investing in all of America'
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden extolled the political opportunity for his party in the upcoming election, touting accomplishments on the economy and healthcare costs in a speech Monday at DNC headquarters in Washington.
Garland announces arrest of Chinese spies who stole confidential information
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Garland announces arrest of Chinese spies who stole confidential information
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday announced the arrest and indictment of Chinese spies accused of stealing confidential information and harassing Chinese victims living in the United States.
Justice Thomas temporarily shields Lindsey Graham from testifying in election probe
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Justice Thomas temporarily shields Lindsey Graham from testifying in election probe
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who is in charge of emergency matters related to Georgia, has temporarily granted Sen. Lindsey Graham's request to be shielded from testifying in the Georgia election probe.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Garland announces arrest of Chinese spies who stole confidential information
Garland announces arrest of Chinese spies who stole confidential information
More school districts take holiday for Hindu celebration of Diwali
More school districts take holiday for Hindu celebration of Diwali
Student, teacher dead in St. Louis school shooting
Student, teacher dead in St. Louis school shooting
Russian TV host suspended after calling for drowning of Ukrainian children
Russian TV host suspended after calling for drowning of Ukrainian children
Russian finance minister expects $180B in gas, oil revenue
Russian finance minister expects $180B in gas, oil revenue
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement