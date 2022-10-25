Jan. 6 committee to interview former Trump adviser Hope Hicks

1/2

Hope Hicks, who served as a top adviser to former president Donald Trump, is being interviewed by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Hope Hicks, who served as a top adviser to former president Donald Trump, will undergo a formal interview by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. NBC was the first to report the former adviser and close Trump ally would speak to the committee formally. Advertisement

No date for her interview has been set, and Hicks has her representatives have not commented publicly

Hicks previously had an "informal interview" with the committee, and is being called back for a formal meeting, CNN reported, citing two sources.

She received pushback from Trump and his allies after telling the former president that he lost the 2020 presidential election and said she did not believe the claims.

Hicks left the White House on Jan. 12, 2021, six days after the riot.

The 34-year-old served multiple roles during her time with the Trump administration. She held the position of counselor to the president, after previously serving as White House communications director, and director of strategic communications.

Hicks also worked for Trump's presidential campaign prior to her time in the White House and with the Trump Organization before that.

It's the committee's latest high-profile move ahead of November's midterm elections.

The committee issued a subpoena Friday to the former president.

The subpoena orders Trump to participate in "one or more days of deposition testimony beginning on or about Nov. 14," a historic move that -- while not without precedent -- would test the power to compel a former president to answer questions before a legislative panel.