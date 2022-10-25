Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 25, 2022 / 5:02 PM

Jan. 6 committee to interview former Trump adviser Hope Hicks

By Simon Druker
1/2
Hope Hicks, who served as a top adviser to former president Donald Trump, is being interviewed by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f7e8d1c6a81449a8d0c8e71c68026d7b/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Hope Hicks, who served as a top adviser to former president Donald Trump, is being interviewed by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Hope Hicks, who served as a top adviser to former president Donald Trump, will undergo a formal interview by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

NBC was the first to report the former adviser and close Trump ally would speak to the committee formally.

Advertisement

No date for her interview has been set, and Hicks has her representatives have not commented publicly

Hicks previously had an "informal interview" with the committee, and is being called back for a formal meeting, CNN reported, citing two sources.

RELATED Food insufficiency spiked in U.S. after child tax credits ended

She received pushback from Trump and his allies after telling the former president that he lost the 2020 presidential election and said she did not believe the claims.

Hicks left the White House on Jan. 12, 2021, six days after the riot.

The 34-year-old served multiple roles during her time with the Trump administration. She held the position of counselor to the president, after previously serving as White House communications director, and director of strategic communications.

RELATED COVID-19 world weekly cases down 16% but Japan, South Korea up

Hicks also worked for Trump's presidential campaign prior to her time in the White House and with the Trump Organization before that.

Advertisement

It's the committee's latest high-profile move ahead of November's midterm elections.

The committee issued a subpoena Friday to the former president.

RELATED Jury selection begins in Trump Organization criminal tax fraud case

The subpoena orders Trump to participate in "one or more days of deposition testimony beginning on or about Nov. 14," a historic move that -- while not without precedent -- would test the power to compel a former president to answer questions before a legislative panel.

Latest Headlines

U.S. markets climb for third consecutive day
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
U.S. markets climb for third consecutive day
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks climbed for a third consecutive day Tuesday, led by a 2.25% gain in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index
California elementary school teacher arrested, accused of hiding missing teen
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
California elementary school teacher arrested, accused of hiding missing teen
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A California elementary school teacher has been arrested after police said she hid a missing teenage boy at her home for nearly two years.
Scott Peterson off death row, moved from San Quentin Prison
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Scott Peterson off death row, moved from San Quentin Prison
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Convicted murderer Scott Peterson was transferred to Mule Creek State Prison after spending 17 years in San Quentin. Peterson was convicted in the murder of his wife and unborn son in 2004.
The Gap pulls Ye merchandise from shelves, shuts down e-commerce site
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
The Gap pulls Ye merchandise from shelves, shuts down e-commerce site
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Gap is pulling all remaining items from its Kanye West clothing line and shutting down its YeezyGap.com e-commerce site, the worldwide clothing retailer said in a statement on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden urges vaccine boosters: 'Now is the time'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
President Joe Biden urges vaccine boosters: 'Now is the time'
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced a renewed effort to urge Americans to get their updated COVID-19 vaccines before the holiday season, while also getting his own booster on Tuesday.
Department of Education moves to expedite Public Service Loan Forgiveness
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Department of Education moves to expedite Public Service Loan Forgiveness
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Education announced changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program to eliminate barriers between student load borrowers and debt relief.
St. Louis shooting suspect had 600 rounds of ammunition
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
St. Louis shooting suspect had 600 rounds of ammunition
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Police have identified the deceased suspect in a school shooting in St. Louis, Mo., that left two people dead.
Record high rate of households with banking services, report says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Record high rate of households with banking services, report says
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The rate of U.S. households with bank accounts rose to a record high in 2021, despite the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by the FDIC.
Report: Rising home prices slowed at historic pace in August
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Report: Rising home prices slowed at historic pace in August
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The increase in home prices around the country slowed down in August faster than at any other time in history as the market adjusts to higher interest rates.
New Minnesota facility can use landfill waste as a source of energy
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
New Minnesota facility can use landfill waste as a source of energy
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Operators are ramping up commercial operations at a facility in Minnesota that can use the gas emitted from area landfills as a source of energy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Myanmar military airstrike on concert kills up to 80, including musicians
Myanmar military airstrike on concert kills up to 80, including musicians
Former Secretary of Defense Aston Carter dies at 68
Former Secretary of Defense Aston Carter dies at 68
Two right-wing operatives plead guilty to disinformation robocall scheme
Two right-wing operatives plead guilty to disinformation robocall scheme
Philips cuts 4,000 jobs following medical device recall
Philips cuts 4,000 jobs following medical device recall
Russian forces prepared to defend Kherson despite Ukrainian advances
Russian forces prepared to defend Kherson despite Ukrainian advances
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement