Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 25, 2022 / 8:08 PM

Emperor penguin receives 'threatened' species protections

By Sheri Walsh
The emperor penguin has been granted "threatened" protections under the Endangered Species Act due to climate change impact on the penguins' sea ice habitat, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Photo courtesy of Kevin Schafer/Earth Justice
The emperor penguin has been granted "threatened" protections under the Endangered Species Act due to climate change impact on the penguins' sea ice habitat, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Photo courtesy of Kevin Schafer/Earth Justice

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The emperor penguin is poised to receive new protections under the Endangered Species Act now that climate change has pushed it into "threatened" status, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The federal agency announced Tuesday that it will grant the emperor penguin "threatened" protections, as climate change alters the penguins' sea ice habitat required for their survival.

Advertisement

Emperor penguins rely on sea ice to form breeding colonies, forage for food and avoid predators. They are the tallest and heaviest of all living penguin species with adults weighing up to 88 pounds and growing as tall as 45 inches.

Classifying the emperor penquin as "threatened" will help to protect the species and conserve its habitat. While "endangered" species face the threat of extinction, "threatened" species could become endangered in the near future, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

RELATED Endangered right whales continue to die off

"This listing reflects the growing extinction crisis and highlights the importance of the ESA and efforts to conserve species before population declines become irreversible," Martha Williams, Fish and Wildlife Service director, said in a statement.

"Climate change is having a profound impact on species around the world and addressing it is a priority for the administration," Williams said. "The listing of the emperor penguin serves as an alarm bell but also a call to action."

Advertisement

While the Fish and Wildlife Service has determined emperor penguin populations are currently stable, the agency warns the species could become endangered. The emperor penguin could lose up to 47% of its global population by 2050 if carbon emissions remain high, according to the federal agency.

RELATED Endangered Masai giraffe born at Columbus Zoo

Currently, the species has 61 breeding colonies along the coast of Antarctic and between 625,000 and 650,000 individual emperor penguins among the entire species population. Given those numbers, the Fish and Wildlife Service said there is still time to save them.

The emperor penguin's new "threatened" protections will be published in the Federal Register on Wednesday and are expected to go into effect by the end of next month.

RELATED International Sloth Day promotes slow-moving animal conservation

Latest Headlines

Large 5.1magnitude earthquake rocks San Francisco Bay Area
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Large 5.1magnitude earthquake rocks San Francisco Bay Area
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A large magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck just east of San Jose Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey which called the temblor the largest quake to strike California's San Francisco Bay Area in eight years.
U.S. markets climb for third consecutive day
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. markets climb for third consecutive day
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks climbed for a third consecutive day Tuesday, led by a 2.25% gain in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index
California elementary school teacher arrested, accused of hiding missing teen
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
California elementary school teacher arrested, accused of hiding missing teen
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A California elementary school teacher has been arrested after police said she hid a missing teenage boy at her home for nearly two years.
Jan. 6 committee to interview former Trump adviser Hope Hicks
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee to interview former Trump adviser Hope Hicks
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Hope Hicks, who served as a top adviser to former president Donald Trump, is being interviewed by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Scott Peterson off death row, moved from San Quentin Prison
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Scott Peterson off death row, moved from San Quentin Prison
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Convicted murderer Scott Peterson was transferred to Mule Creek State Prison after spending 17 years in San Quentin. Peterson was convicted in the murder of his wife and unborn son in 2004.
The Gap pulls Ye merchandise from shelves, shuts down e-commerce site
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
The Gap pulls Ye merchandise from shelves, shuts down e-commerce site
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Gap is pulling all remaining items from its Kanye West clothing line and shutting down its YeezyGap.com e-commerce site, the worldwide clothing retailer said in a statement on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden urges vaccine boosters: 'Now is the time'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
President Joe Biden urges vaccine boosters: 'Now is the time'
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced a renewed effort to urge Americans to get their updated COVID-19 vaccines before the holiday season, while also getting his own booster on Tuesday.
Department of Education moves to expedite Public Service Loan Forgiveness
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Department of Education moves to expedite Public Service Loan Forgiveness
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Education announced changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program to eliminate barriers between student load borrowers and debt relief.
St. Louis shooting suspect had 600 rounds of ammunition
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
St. Louis shooting suspect had 600 rounds of ammunition
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Police have identified the deceased suspect in a school shooting in St. Louis, Mo., that left two people dead.
Record high rate of households with banking services, report says
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Record high rate of households with banking services, report says
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The rate of U.S. households with bank accounts rose to a record high in 2021, despite the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by the FDIC.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Myanmar military airstrike on concert kills up to 80, including musicians
Myanmar military airstrike on concert kills up to 80, including musicians
Former Secretary of Defense Aston Carter dies at 68
Former Secretary of Defense Aston Carter dies at 68
Large 5.1magnitude earthquake rocks San Francisco Bay Area
Large 5.1magnitude earthquake rocks San Francisco Bay Area
Two right-wing operatives plead guilty to disinformation robocall scheme
Two right-wing operatives plead guilty to disinformation robocall scheme
Philips cuts 4,000 jobs following medical device recall
Philips cuts 4,000 jobs following medical device recall
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement