Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 25, 2022 / 12:43 PM

Amazon customers will be able to pay with Venmo

By Patrick Hilsman
An employee works at the Amazon logistic and distribution center in Moenchengladbach, Germany, on December 17, 2019. Customers will soon be able to pay for Amazon products with Venmo according to PayPal, which owns Venmo. File Photo by Friedemann Vogel/EPA-EFE
An employee works at the Amazon logistic and distribution center in Moenchengladbach, Germany, on December 17, 2019. Customers will soon be able to pay for Amazon products with Venmo according to PayPal, which owns Venmo. File Photo by Friedemann Vogel/EPA-EFE

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Amazon customers will soon be able to pay for orders with Venmo, according to a Tuesday announcement from PayPal, which owns Venmo.

"Starting to roll out to select Amazon customers today, Venmo will be available to United States customers by Black Friday," reads a news release on PayPal's website.

Advertisement

"We want to offer customers payment options that are convenient, easy to use, and secure -- and there's no better time for that than the busy holiday season," Max Bardon, vice president of Amazon Worldwide Payments, said in a news release.

"Whether it's paying with cash, buying now and paying later, or now paying via Venmo, our goal is to meet the needs and preferences of every Amazon customer. We're excited to continue to offer customers even more options when it comes to how and when they want to pay for their order."

RELATED Big banks getting serious about Venmo-style online transactions

During checkout customers will have the option to add a Venmo account as a payment option.

According to the release Venmo customers "shop over two times more frequently than the average shopper and are 19% more likely to make repeat purchases, which makes paying with Venmo the perfect fit for the avid Amazon shopper."

Advertisement

Tuesday's announcement is the latest news from the company, which is gearing up for holiday retail sales. Last week, the company announced a deal with the parent company of Hawaiian Airlines for 10 Airbus A330 freighters to help move cargo.

RELATED Amazon hiring 150,000 holiday workers with up to $3K signing bonuses

Earlier this month, Amazon announced plans to hire 150,000 employees in a variety of full-time, seasonal and part-time positions in the United States to help with the holiday rush.

RELATED Amazon freezes corporate hiring in retail

Latest Headlines

Justice Department charges luxury submarine tour operators with fraud
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Justice Department charges luxury submarine tour operators with fraud
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Justice Department charged a Hawaiian couple, who are president and CEO of luxury submarine tour company Semisub, with selling fake securities for their company and defrauding investors of millions of dollars.
Chevron claims lead role in methane emission reductions
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
Chevron claims lead role in methane emission reductions
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. supermajor said in a report out just days before it releases data on third quarter revenues that it takes its environmental commitments seriously.
Former Secretary of Defense Aston Carter dies at 68
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former Secretary of Defense Aston Carter dies at 68
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Former Defense Secretary Ashton Carter has died unexpectedly at the age of 68, his family said.
Ron DeSantis doesn't commit to serving full term in Florida's gubernatorial debate
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ron DeSantis doesn't commit to serving full term in Florida's gubernatorial debate
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis didn't answer whether he would serve a full four-year term as governor, in a much anticipated debate ahead of the state's gubernatorial elections in two weeks.
5 people rescued from Grand Canyon Caverns after elevator malfunctions
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
5 people rescued from Grand Canyon Caverns after elevator malfunctions
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Five people were rescued from Grand Canyon Caverns where they were stranded 200-feet underground for more than 26 hours after an elevator malfunction.
First big snowfall of season buries parts of western U.S., Canada
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
First big snowfall of season buries parts of western U.S., Canada
A storm moving through the western United States brought cold air and the first substantial snow of the season to many areas over the weekend. And the first ski resort is open.
Halloween forecast looks soggy for some, a treat for others
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Halloween forecast looks soggy for some, a treat for others
The Halloween season is nearing its peak with carved pumpkins illuminating sidewalk stoops, skeleton decorations pieced together in leaf-covered lawns and teeth-chattering weather starting to chill parts of the U.S.
Adidas cuts ties with Kanye West
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Adidas cuts ties with Kanye West
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Adidas said Tuesday that it was cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, after his recent anti-Semitic comments in interviews and on social media.
Judge sentences man who sold gun to synagogue hostage-taker to nearly 8 years
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Judge sentences man who sold gun to synagogue hostage-taker to nearly 8 years
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The man who sold a gun to a British national who used it to hold four people hostage at a Texas synagogue in January was sentenced to eight years' imprisonment, federal prosecutors said.
Two right-wing operatives plead guilty to disinformation robocall scheme
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Two right-wing operatives plead guilty to disinformation robocall scheme
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A pair of right-wing operatives have each pleaded guilty to robocalling tens of thousands of phones to spread disinformation about vote-by-mail ballots.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Garland announces arrest of Chinese spies who stole confidential information
Garland announces arrest of Chinese spies who stole confidential information
Myanmar military airstrike on concert kills up to 80, including musicians
Myanmar military airstrike on concert kills up to 80, including musicians
Russian TV host suspended after calling for drowning of Ukrainian children
Russian TV host suspended after calling for drowning of Ukrainian children
Student, teacher dead in St. Louis school shooting
Student, teacher dead in St. Louis school shooting
Two right-wing operatives plead guilty to disinformation robocall scheme
Two right-wing operatives plead guilty to disinformation robocall scheme
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement