Amazon customers will be able to pay with Venmo

An employee works at the Amazon logistic and distribution center in Moenchengladbach, Germany, on December 17, 2019.

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Amazon customers will soon be able to pay for orders with Venmo, according to a Tuesday announcement from PayPal, which owns Venmo. "Starting to roll out to select Amazon customers today, Venmo will be available to United States customers by Black Friday," reads a news release on PayPal's website. Advertisement

"We want to offer customers payment options that are convenient, easy to use, and secure -- and there's no better time for that than the busy holiday season," Max Bardon, vice president of Amazon Worldwide Payments, said in a news release.

"Whether it's paying with cash, buying now and paying later, or now paying via Venmo, our goal is to meet the needs and preferences of every Amazon customer. We're excited to continue to offer customers even more options when it comes to how and when they want to pay for their order."

During checkout customers will have the option to add a Venmo account as a payment option.

According to the release Venmo customers "shop over two times more frequently than the average shopper and are 19% more likely to make repeat purchases, which makes paying with Venmo the perfect fit for the avid Amazon shopper."

Tuesday's announcement is the latest news from the company, which is gearing up for holiday retail sales. Last week, the company announced a deal with the parent company of Hawaiian Airlines for 10 Airbus A330 freighters to help move cargo.

Earlier this month, Amazon announced plans to hire 150,000 employees in a variety of full-time, seasonal and part-time positions in the United States to help with the holiday rush.

