California elementary school teacher arrested, accused of hiding missing teen

Rancho Cordova Police arrest a California elementary school teacher for allegedly hiding a missing teenage boy for nearly two years at her home. Photo courtesy of RCPD

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A California elementary school teacher has been arrested after police said she hid a missing teenage boy at her home for nearly two years. Rancho Cordova police said Tuesday that they arrested 61-year-old Holga Olivares in connection with the disappearance of Michael Ramirez on June 9, 2020, when he was 15 years old. Advertisement

The teen's family said he ran away from his Rancho Cordova home after an argument, but police were unable to locate him. Ramirez "inexplicably returned home" on March 11, 2022, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Olivares, who was a second-grade teacher at Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School in Sacramento when Ramirez disappeared, was arrested on suspicion of detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from parents and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The Sacramento City Unified School District has placed Olivares on administrative leave while the district investigates. She "was taken into custody at the school after students were dismissed for the day," the district said. "The charges filed are for acts unrelated to the employee's assigned duties."

According to Ramirez's aunt, Katte Smith, the teen had been living with Olivares throughout the entire time he was missing, and that Olivares even talked to police during the investigation.

"You can't just hide someone's kid and think that's OK," Smith told KCRA. "When we heard she had been arrested, we were floored."