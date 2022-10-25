Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 25, 2022 / 1:46 PM

Record high rate of households with banking services, report says

By Joe Fisher
The rate of households with a bank account rose in 2021 to the highest rate since at least 2009 according to a report by the FDIC. File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA
The rate of households with a bank account rose in 2021 to the highest rate since at least 2009 according to a report by the FDIC. File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said Tuesday that a record number of Americans have bank accounts.

The FDIC's 2021 National Survey of Unbanked and Underbanked Households report said nearly 96% of U.S. households were banked in 2021, the highest number since the survey was started in 2009. Just 4.5% of households, or about 5.9 million households were unbanked.

Advertisement

The increase came despite the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic starting in late 2019 with an increase of about 1.2 million more banked households before the start of the pandemic.

The American Banking Association released a statement lauding the increase in banked households.

RELATED Treasury works to strengthen bond markets amid rising economic uncertainty

"This is progress that every American should celebrate. America's banks' strong commitment to financial inclusion contributed to this progress. In particular, we want to recognize the growing number of banks that now offer low-cost, easy-to-use Bank On-certified accounts."

The FDIC considers a banked household one that has some kind of bank account, such as a checking or savings account with a traditional bank or credit union. Households that are unbanked might use alternative financial services rather than a traditional bank account.

The use of non-bank-related financial services also saw a decline between 2017 and 2021. About 14% of households were underbanked in 2021, meaning while they had a bank account they relied on other financial services, such as currency exchanges.

Advertisement

"Banked households appear to be using nonbank online payment services in conjunction with banking products by linking them to credit cards or bank accounts, while unbanked households are frequently using these services in place of a bank account," said FDIC Acting Chairman Martin J. Gruenberg. "The FDIC will continue its educational and outreach efforts to help consumers understand the benefits of a bank account, the consumer protections they afford, and the applicability of deposit insurance."

The progress in banking inclusion is an ongoing effort. Minority households are unbanked at a higher rate than White households. More than 11% of Black households and 9% of Hispanic households are unbanked, compared to about 2% of White households.

The rise of mobile banking options through banks and credit unions has also increased accessibility. More than 43% of customers use mobile banking.

RELATED Inflation-adjusted college tuition falls after costs frozen amid pandemic

Read More

Food insufficiency spiked in U.S. after child tax credits ended

Latest Headlines

St. Louis shooting suspect had 600 rounds of ammunition
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
St. Louis shooting suspect had 600 rounds of ammunition
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Police have identified the deceased suspect in a school shooting in St. Louis, Mo., that left two people dead.
Watch Live: Biden to announce new push for updated vaccines
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Watch Live: Biden to announce new push for updated vaccines
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will announce additional efforts to get Americans their updated COVID-19 vaccines, the White House said Tuesday.
Report: Rising home prices slowed at historic pace in August
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Report: Rising home prices slowed at historic pace in August
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The increase in home prices around the country slowed down in August faster than at any other time in history as the market adjusts to higher interest rates.
New Minnesota facility can use landfill waste as a source of energy
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New Minnesota facility can use landfill waste as a source of energy
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Operators are ramping up commercial operations at a facility in Minnesota that can use the gas emitted from area landfills as a source of energy.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be honored on stamp in 2023
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be honored on stamp in 2023
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be featured on a new Forever stamp in 2023.
Justice Department charges luxury submarine tour operators with fraud
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Justice Department charges luxury submarine tour operators with fraud
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Justice Department charged a Hawaiian couple, who are president and CEO of luxury submarine tour company Semisub, with selling fake securities for their company and defrauding investors of millions of dollars.
Amazon customers will be able to pay with Venmo
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Amazon customers will be able to pay with Venmo
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Amazon customers will soon be able to pay with Venmo at checkout. The option is available to select customers
Chevron claims lead role in methane emission reductions
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Chevron claims lead role in methane emission reductions
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. supermajor said in a report out just days before it releases data on third quarter revenues that it takes its environmental commitments seriously.
Former Secretary of Defense Aston Carter dies at 68
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former Secretary of Defense Aston Carter dies at 68
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Former Defense Secretary Ashton Carter has died unexpectedly at the age of 68, his family said.
Ron DeSantis doesn't commit to serving full term in Florida's gubernatorial debate
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ron DeSantis doesn't commit to serving full term in Florida's gubernatorial debate
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis didn't answer whether he would serve a full four-year term as governor, in a much anticipated debate ahead of the state's gubernatorial elections in two weeks.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Garland announces arrest of Chinese spies who stole confidential information
Garland announces arrest of Chinese spies who stole confidential information
Myanmar military airstrike on concert kills up to 80, including musicians
Myanmar military airstrike on concert kills up to 80, including musicians
Russian TV host suspended after calling for drowning of Ukrainian children
Russian TV host suspended after calling for drowning of Ukrainian children
Two right-wing operatives plead guilty to disinformation robocall scheme
Two right-wing operatives plead guilty to disinformation robocall scheme
Russian forces prepared to defend Kherson despite Ukrainian advances
Russian forces prepared to defend Kherson despite Ukrainian advances
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement