Record high rate of households with banking services, report says

The rate of households with a bank account rose in 2021 to the highest rate since at least 2009 according to a report by the FDIC.

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said Tuesday that a record number of Americans have bank accounts. The FDIC's 2021 National Survey of Unbanked and Underbanked Households report said nearly 96% of U.S. households were banked in 2021, the highest number since the survey was started in 2009. Just 4.5% of households, or about 5.9 million households were unbanked. Advertisement

The increase came despite the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic starting in late 2019 with an increase of about 1.2 million more banked households before the start of the pandemic.

The American Banking Association released a statement lauding the increase in banked households.

"This is progress that every American should celebrate. America's banks' strong commitment to financial inclusion contributed to this progress. In particular, we want to recognize the growing number of banks that now offer low-cost, easy-to-use Bank On-certified accounts."

The FDIC considers a banked household one that has some kind of bank account, such as a checking or savings account with a traditional bank or credit union. Households that are unbanked might use alternative financial services rather than a traditional bank account.

The use of non-bank-related financial services also saw a decline between 2017 and 2021. About 14% of households were underbanked in 2021, meaning while they had a bank account they relied on other financial services, such as currency exchanges.

"Banked households appear to be using nonbank online payment services in conjunction with banking products by linking them to credit cards or bank accounts, while unbanked households are frequently using these services in place of a bank account," said FDIC Acting Chairman Martin J. Gruenberg. "The FDIC will continue its educational and outreach efforts to help consumers understand the benefits of a bank account, the consumer protections they afford, and the applicability of deposit insurance."

The progress in banking inclusion is an ongoing effort. Minority households are unbanked at a higher rate than White households. More than 11% of Black households and 9% of Hispanic households are unbanked, compared to about 2% of White households.

The rise of mobile banking options through banks and credit unions has also increased accessibility. More than 43% of customers use mobile banking.