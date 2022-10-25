Trending
Oct. 25, 2022 / 1:13 PM

Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be honored on stamp in 2023

By Matt Bernardini
Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be featured on a stamp in 2023, the United States Postal Service said on Monday. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1a69b8f488944645406a2649e9fffa23/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be featured on a new Forever stamp in 2023.

Ginsburg died of pancreatic cancer in 2020 after serving on the Supreme Court for 27 years. She was 87.

The United States Postal Service announced the decision to include Ginsburg in an news release on Monday.

The stamp features an oil painting of Justice Ginsburg facing the viewer in her black judicial robe with an intricate white collar. Art director Ethel Kessler designed the stamp with art by Michael J. Deas, based on a photograph by Philip Bermingham, according to the USPS.

"After beginning her career as an activist lawyer fighting gender discrimination, Justice Ginsburg became a respected jurist whose important majority opinions advancing equality and strong dissents on socially controversial rulings made her a passionate proponent of equal justice and an icon of American culture," the agency said.

The stamp will be available for purchase in 2023 and will cost 63 cents.

