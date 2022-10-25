Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 25, 2022 / 10:57 AM

Ron DeSantis doesn't commit to serving full term in Florida's gubernatorial debate

By Matt Bernardini
1/5
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis participates in the 2022 gubernatorial debate with Democratic candidate Charlie Crist at the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce, Florida on Monday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7dd06646d380f24c1481ee60d998be15/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis participates in the 2022 gubernatorial debate with Democratic candidate Charlie Crist at the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce, Florida on Monday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis didn't answer whether he would serve a full four-year term as governor, in a much anticipated debate ahead of the state's gubernatorial elections in two weeks.

In a tense moment, Democratic challenger Charlie Crist challenged DeSantis to commit to serving out his full term if re-elected. There has been speculation that DeSantis will seek the White House in 2024.

Advertisement

"You're running for governor," Crist said. "Why don't you look in the eyes of the people of the state of Florida and say to them if you're re-elected, you will serve a full four-year term as governor. Yes or no?"

DeSantis said nothing and then asked the moderator about his allotted time. CBS affiliate WPEC's Liz Quirantes stepped in and pointed out that both sides had agreed they wouldn't ask each other questions.

RELATED D.C. attorney general opens probe into relocation of migrants

Aside from a potential presidential run, the two candidates also debated the response to Hurricane Ian, which killed 114 people and was the deadliest storm in the state in almost 90 years. Crist accused DeSantis of not encouraging enough people to evacuate before the storm made landfall.

Advertisement

"Whether it comes to COVID or it comes to the hurricane, Ron ignored science," Crist said.

DeSantis said that the message was to listen to local officials.

RELATED President Biden, Gov. Ron DeSantis pledge they'll work together on hurricane relief

"It's ultimately a local decision," he said. "But I stand by every one of our local counties."

DeSantis also didn't answer whether he would enact further limitations on abortion. He has already signed a bill to outlaw abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy without exceptions for rape or incest.

"I just think we're better when everybody counts. I understand not everyone's going to be born in perfect circumstances. But I would like to see everybody have a shot," DeSantis said.

RELATED Ron DeSantis dropping migrants off on Martha's Vineyard may be illegal

DeSantis also touted his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I can tell you as Charlie Crist and his friends in Congress were urging you to be locked down, I lifted you up," DeSantis said. "I protected your rights. I made sure you could earn a living. I made sure you could operate your businesses. And I worked like heck to make sure we had all our kids in school in person five days a week."

Crist criticized the response, saying Florida had "one of the highest death rates in America."

Latest Headlines

Former Secretary of Defense Aston Carter dies at 68
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
Former Secretary of Defense Aston Carter dies at 68
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Former Defense Secretary Ashton Carter has died unexpectedly at the age of 68, his family said.
5 people rescued from Grand Canyon Caverns after elevator malfunctions
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
5 people rescued from Grand Canyon Caverns after elevator malfunctions
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Five people were rescued from Grand Canyon Caverns where they were stranded 200-feet underground for more than 26 hours after an elevator malfunction.
First big snowfall of season buries parts of western U.S., Canada
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
First big snowfall of season buries parts of western U.S., Canada
A storm moving through the western United States brought cold air and the first substantial snow of the season to many areas over the weekend. And the first ski resort is open.
Halloween forecast looks soggy for some, a treat for others
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Halloween forecast looks soggy for some, a treat for others
The Halloween season is nearing its peak with carved pumpkins illuminating sidewalk stoops, skeleton decorations pieced together in leaf-covered lawns and teeth-chattering weather starting to chill parts of the U.S.
Adidas cuts ties with Kanye West
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Adidas cuts ties with Kanye West
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Adidas said Tuesday that it was cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, after his recent anti-Semitic comments in interviews and on social media.
Judge sentences man who sold gun to synagogue hostage-taker to nearly 8 years
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Judge sentences man who sold gun to synagogue hostage-taker to nearly 8 years
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The man who sold a gun to a British national who used it to hold four people hostage at a Texas synagogue in January was sentenced to eight years' imprisonment, federal prosecutors said.
Two right-wing operatives plead guilty to disinformation robocall scheme
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Two right-wing operatives plead guilty to disinformation robocall scheme
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A pair of right-wing operatives have each pleaded guilty to robocalling tens of thousands of phones to spread disinformation about vote-by-mail ballots.
Mexican gunmen sentenced to life for killing U.S. consulate employee, 2 others
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Mexican gunmen sentenced to life for killing U.S. consulate employee, 2 others
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Two gunmen of the violent Mexican street gang Barrio Azteca were sentenced to life in prison on Monday for the 2010 murders of three people, including a U.S. consulate employee, in Juarez, Mexico.
U.S. unleashes new sanctions targeting Nicaragua's Ortega regime
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. unleashes new sanctions targeting Nicaragua's Ortega regime
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday unleashed a slew of new punitive measures targeting Nicaragua's regime of President Daniel Ortega following his election to a fifth term in office last year.
McDonald's cooks up McRib's 'Farewell Tour'
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
McDonald's cooks up McRib's 'Farewell Tour'
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- McDonald's seasonal McRib will return on Halloween to its fast food menus across the United States, but the company teased it will be the legendary sandwich's "Farewell Tour."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Garland announces arrest of Chinese spies who stole confidential information
Garland announces arrest of Chinese spies who stole confidential information
Myanmar military airstrike on concert kills up to 80, including musicians
Myanmar military airstrike on concert kills up to 80, including musicians
Russian TV host suspended after calling for drowning of Ukrainian children
Russian TV host suspended after calling for drowning of Ukrainian children
Student, teacher dead in St. Louis school shooting
Student, teacher dead in St. Louis school shooting
Two right-wing operatives plead guilty to disinformation robocall scheme
Two right-wing operatives plead guilty to disinformation robocall scheme
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement