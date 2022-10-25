Ron DeSantis doesn't commit to serving full term in Florida's gubernatorial debate

1/5

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis participates in the 2022 gubernatorial debate with Democratic candidate Charlie Crist at the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce, Florida on Monday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis didn't answer whether he would serve a full four-year term as governor, in a much anticipated debate ahead of the state's gubernatorial elections in two weeks. In a tense moment, Democratic challenger Charlie Crist challenged DeSantis to commit to serving out his full term if re-elected. There has been speculation that DeSantis will seek the White House in 2024. Advertisement

"You're running for governor," Crist said. "Why don't you look in the eyes of the people of the state of Florida and say to them if you're re-elected, you will serve a full four-year term as governor. Yes or no?"

DeSantis said nothing and then asked the moderator about his allotted time. CBS affiliate WPEC's Liz Quirantes stepped in and pointed out that both sides had agreed they wouldn't ask each other questions.

Aside from a potential presidential run, the two candidates also debated the response to Hurricane Ian, which killed 114 people and was the deadliest storm in the state in almost 90 years. Crist accused DeSantis of not encouraging enough people to evacuate before the storm made landfall.

"Whether it comes to COVID or it comes to the hurricane, Ron ignored science," Crist said.

DeSantis said that the message was to listen to local officials.

"It's ultimately a local decision," he said. "But I stand by every one of our local counties."

DeSantis also didn't answer whether he would enact further limitations on abortion. He has already signed a bill to outlaw abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy without exceptions for rape or incest.

"I just think we're better when everybody counts. I understand not everyone's going to be born in perfect circumstances. But I would like to see everybody have a shot," DeSantis said.

DeSantis also touted his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I can tell you as Charlie Crist and his friends in Congress were urging you to be locked down, I lifted you up," DeSantis said. "I protected your rights. I made sure you could earn a living. I made sure you could operate your businesses. And I worked like heck to make sure we had all our kids in school in person five days a week."

Crist criticized the response, saying Florida had "one of the highest death rates in America."