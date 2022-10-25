Watch Live: Biden to announce new push for updated vaccines

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks will announce a new effort to get Americans up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced a renewed effort to get Americans their updated COVID-19 vaccines before the holiday season. Biden will speak live at 2:05 p.m. when he will announce new education and engagement efforts to reach Black and Latino audiences, as well as seniors, according to a statement from the White House. Advertisement Part of the targeting will focus on digital ads on tech platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Snapchat, and Reddit, as well as cultural ads. "New football and country music-themed radio ads geared at reaching rural communities will run in 15 local markets," the White House said. RELATED Joe Biden at DNC ahead of 'consequential' election: 'We're investing in all of America'

The Department of Health and Human Services also plans to launch the #VaxUpAmerica Family Vaccine Tour, which will encourage families to get updated vaccines in time for the holidays.

In the next week, Medicare will send out an email reminder to 16 million people with information about the updated COVID-19 vaccines and how to get them.

The White House also said that several companies are stepping up to provide increased access to COVID-19 treatments. Walgreens is working with Uber and DoorDash to provide free delivery of Paxlovid, an oral COVID-19 treatment, to people living in underserved communities.

The increased vaccine push comes a week after the FDA authorized emergency use of a third dose of Novavax's Adjuvanted vaccine as a COVID-19 booster shot for adults.

"The U.S. now has access to the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted, the first protein-based option, as a booster," Stanley C. Erck, president and CEO of Novavax, said in a statement.

Novavax said the vaccine was developed to protect against the original COVID-19 strain and will also induce an immune response against the Omicron BA.5 variant.