Watch Live: Biden to announce new push for updated vaccines

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced a renewed effort to get Americans their updated COVID-19 vaccines before the holiday season.
Biden will speak live at 2:05 p.m. when he will announce new education and engagement efforts to reach Black and Latino audiences, as well as seniors, according to a statement from the White House.
Part of the targeting will focus on digital ads on tech platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Snapchat, and Reddit, as well as cultural ads.
"New football and country music-themed radio ads geared at reaching rural communities will run in 15 local markets," the White House said.