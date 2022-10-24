Wildfires injure 2, destroy 3 homes in Nebraska, Iowa

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Drought conditions and heavy winds sparked wildfires in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

Fires broke out Sunday in four counties, causing evacuations, road closures and at least two injuries. Several agencies responded, including volunteer and full-time firefighters, as well as law enforcement.

The two confirmed injuries were to firefighters. The Lancaster Sheriff's Department said one of the injuries was "serious," in a press release late Sunday. It was not specified which department they work for.

Farmers in the area were asked to turn on their irrigation systems. Displaced residents were referred to the Red Cross and Salvation Army.

NSP Drone Pilots are assisting with fire response in Lancaster County using thermal imaging to locate hot spots. Please continue to monitor @LSOnebraska and @LancasterCoEMA for important updates. pic.twitter.com/CaCIjLA8cU— Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) October 24, 2022

The town of Wisner, Neb., a community of about 1,300, was completely evacuated. Lancaster County, home of Nebraska's state Capitol, experienced wind gusts in excess of 50 mph.

Fires also broke out in Harrison and Montgomery counties in Iowa. Montgomery County issued voluntary evacuations for affected areas. Winds in Montgomery County gusted at 30 mph or more throughout the day while Harrison County reached gusts of 40 mph.

All fires were reportedly under control as of 8 p.m., with crews staying on site to monitor hot spots.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency began posting updates about grass fires in eastern Nebraska on Sunday afternoon.

Nearly half of Harrison County and all of Montgomery County are in moderate drought. Lancaster County is in severe drought.