Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 24, 2022 / 5:08 PM

Unilever recalls dry shampoos because of potentially high levels of benzene

By Patrick Hilsman
Specific lot codes of Unilever dry shampoos like Bed Head pictured here, have been recalled due to the risk of elevated levels of benzene, a potentially carcinogenic substance. Photo from<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CZSHVByLN8M/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY="> Bed Head official Instagram</a>
Specific lot codes of Unilever dry shampoos like Bed Head pictured here, have been recalled due to the risk of elevated levels of benzene, a potentially carcinogenic substance. Photo from Bed Head official Instagram

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Unilever has recalled several of its dry shampoo products due to potentially high levels benzene, which is a carcinogen.

A company announcement, which appeared on the Food and Drug Administration's website, listed a "select lot codes of dry shampoo aerosol products produced before October 2021 from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bedhead) and TRESemme.

Advertisement

The announcement said the decision was made out of "an abundance of caution," as there have been no reports of adverse health consequences.

"Based on an independent health hazard evaluation, daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences," Unilever said.

RELATED Nestle recalls ready-to-bake stuffed chocolate chip cookie dough

An internal investigation by the company "identified the propellant as the source, and Unilever has worked with propellent suppliers to address the issue."

Customers are asked to stop using the affected products and retailers are encouraged to remove the products from their shelves.

Unilever has released a list of the products along with their lot codes.

RELATED USDA recalls over 4,000 pounds of pork fritters that may contain plastic

The products are: Dove Dry Shampoo Volume and Wellness; Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh Coconut; Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh and Floral; Dove Dry Shampoo Extra Clean; Dove Dry Shampoo Invisible; and Dove Dry Shampoo Detox and Purity.

Advertisement

Also, Dove Dry Shampoo Clarifying Charcoal; Dove Dry Shampoo Go Active; Nexxus Dry Shampoo Refreshing Mist; Nexus Inergy Foam Shampoo; and Suave Dry Shampoo Hair Refresher; and Suave Professionals Dry Shampoo Refresh and Revive.

Also, Tresemme Dry Shampoo Volumizing; Tresemme Dry Shampoo Fresh and Clean; Tresemme Pro Pure Dry Shampoo; Bed Head Oh Bee Hive Dry Shampoo; Bed Head Oh Bee Hive Volumizing Dry Shampoo; Bed Head Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo; and Bed Head Rockaholic Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo.

RELATED Unilever to cut 1,500 management jobs, restructure into 5 units

Latest Headlines

Treasury works to strengthen bond markets amid rising economic uncertainty
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
Treasury works to strengthen bond markets amid rising economic uncertainty
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury is working on reforms to strengthen private money markets and bond funds amid rising uncertainty about the global economy, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
Suspect, two others dead in St. Louis school shooting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Suspect, two others dead in St. Louis school shooting
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Three people including a gunman are dead after a shooting at a high school Monday morning in St. Louis.
Joe Biden at DNC ahead of 'consequential' election: 'We're investing in all of America'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Joe Biden at DNC ahead of 'consequential' election: 'We're investing in all of America'
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden extolled the political opportunity for his party in the upcoming election, touting accomplishments on the economy and healthcare costs in a speech Monday at DNC headquarters in Washington.
Garland announces arrest of Chinese spies who stole confidential information
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Garland announces arrest of Chinese spies who stole confidential information
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday announced the arrest and indictment of Chinese spies accused of stealing confidential information and harassing Chinese victims living in the United States.
Justice Thomas temporarily shields Lindsey Graham from testifying in election probe
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Justice Thomas temporarily shields Lindsey Graham from testifying in election probe
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who is in charge of emergency matters related to Georgia, has temporarily granted Sen. Lindsey Graham's request to be shielded from testifying in the Georgia election probe.
Harvey Weinstein on trial again, facing sex assault charges in LA
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Harvey Weinstein on trial again, facing sex assault charges in LA
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein is on trial again, facing 11 charges in Los Angeles related to sexually assaulting five women in separate incidents over the course of a decade.
Former Minneapolis police officer takes plea deal in George Floyd case
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former Minneapolis police officer takes plea deal in George Floyd case
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty Monday to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter for the death of George Floyd.
Jury selection begins in Trump Organization criminal tax fraud case
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jury selection begins in Trump Organization criminal tax fraud case
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Jury selection started Monday in the trial of the Trump Organization, which is accused of various crimes, including tax fraud, in the state of New York in a scheme lasting 15 years.
Retail gasoline prices continue to edge lower
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Retail gasoline prices continue to edge lower
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- AAA finds the national average retail price for a gallon of gasoline is about 10 cents lower than this time last week.
Inflation-adjusted college tuition falls after costs frozen amid pandemic
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Inflation-adjusted college tuition falls after costs frozen amid pandemic
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Inflation-adjusted tuition prices fell for the 2022-2023 academic year after costs were frozen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from College Board.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Plane carrying businessman Rainer Schaller crashes off Costa Rica
Plane carrying businessman Rainer Schaller crashes off Costa Rica
Rain, severe storms to sweep southern U.S.
Rain, severe storms to sweep southern U.S.
Garland announces arrest of Chinese spies who stole confidential information
Garland announces arrest of Chinese spies who stole confidential information
German climate activists douse Monet painting with mashed potatoes
German climate activists douse Monet painting with mashed potatoes
Chicago drag race shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 injured
Chicago drag race shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 injured
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement