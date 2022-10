The USDA has released this image of the label of Bob Evans Food, Inc. Italian pork sausages that have been recalled. Photo courtesy of USDA/Website

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc. has recalled 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage that may be contaminated with thin blue rubber, the Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said today. The Italian pork sausages were produced on Sept. 8, 2022 and are labeled as "1-lb. chubs containing 'Bob Evans Italian Sausage' with lot code XEN3663466 and a 'USE/FRZ BY' day of 11/26/22, with a time stamp between 14:43 and 15:25," according to the USDA. Advertisement

The pork sausages contain the establishment number 'EST 6785' in the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was reported to FSIS by Xenia Ohio-based Bob Evans Farms Foods Inc. after customers complained of the contamination.

There have been no reports of illness or injury caused by the contamination, but customers are urged to throw away or return the potentially contaminated products to where they were purchased.

Customers and media outlets with questions are encouraged to contact Geo Money, the director of communications for Bob Evans Foods, Inc. at 440-463-3264 or George.money@bobevansfoods.com.

FSIS is urging customers who discover contaminated food to contact the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or to live chat via ask.usda.gov.

