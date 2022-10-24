Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 24, 2022 / 11:31 AM

Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley pleads guilty

Teen could face life behind bars for a November high school shooting spree in Detroit

By Daniel J. Graeber
Shooting suspecte Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to multiple felonies stemming from a shooting spree at a Detroit-area high school that left four people dead in November. File photo by Nic Antaya/EPA-EFE
Shooting suspecte Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to multiple felonies stemming from a shooting spree at a Detroit-area high school that left four people dead in November. File photo by Nic Antaya/EPA-EFE

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Ethan Crumbley on Monday issued a guitly plea to 24 felony counts stemming from a shooting spree at a Detroit-area high school last year, meaning the 16-year-old could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

"Yes, sir," Crumbley responded when Circuit Judge Kwame L. Rowe asked if he understood the charges and the potential jail term.

Advertisement

His defense team had initially pondered an insanity defense. Crumbley last November brought a handgun -- said to be a gift from his father -- to Oxford High School, some 30 miles northwest of Detroit and opened fire. Four people were killed, all of them teenagers, and several others were injured in what Crumbley indicated he wanted to be the deadliest school shooting in Michigan history.

Crumbley, who was 15 at the time of the incident, displayed troubling signs before the shooting, telling a friend he needed help dealing with mental issues. His parents told him to "suck it up," according to MLive, a Michigan news outlet, and he later scrawled messages such as "blood everywhere" and "my life is useless" on testing material the day of the shooting.

RELATED Oxford, Mich., students hold walkout after Texas school shooting

His parents -- James and Jennifer Crumbley -- had apparently suspected their son was troubled. Jennifer texted "Ethan, don't do it" the day of the rampage and, after finding the handgun missing from their home, his father phoned the police.

Advertisement

School authorities had earlier in the day called for psychiatric support, but his parents ignored the pleas and Ethan was allowed to return to class.

Asked by the Detroit Free Press if Ethan should spend the rest of his life behind bars, lawyers representing the victims replied "absolutely."

RELATED Mom's texts shared in court hearing on Oxford High School shooting

Both of the adult Crumbleys are held in the same facility as their son. They fled initially and were later arrested four days after the shooting. Both are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter and gross neglect.

Special sentencing considerations apply because the suspect is a minor, though he was tried as an adult. An initial hearing on sentencing is set for Feb. 9. A judge is expected to rule on potential trial testimony for the parents later this week.

RELATED Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley to plead insanity, documents say

Latest Headlines

Former Minneapolis police officer takes plea deal in George Floyd case
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Former Minneapolis police officer takes plea deal in George Floyd case
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty Monday to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter for the death of George Floyd.
Jury selection begins in Trump Organization criminal tax fraud case
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
Jury selection begins in Trump Organization criminal tax fraud case
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Jury selection started Monday in the trial of the Trump Organization, which is accused of various crimes, including tax fraud, in the state of New York in a scheme lasting 15 years.
Retail gasoline prices continue to edge lower
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Retail gasoline prices continue to edge lower
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- AAA finds the national average retail price for a gallon of gasoline is about 10 cents lower than this time last week.
Inflation-adjusted college tuition falls after costs frozen amid pandemic
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Inflation-adjusted college tuition falls after costs frozen amid pandemic
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Inflation-adjusted tuition prices fell for the 2022-2023 academic year after costs were frozen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from College Board.
Wildfires injure 2, destroy 3 homes in Nebraska, Iowa
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Wildfires injure 2, destroy 3 homes in Nebraska, Iowa
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Fires in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa injured two and destroyed three homes. First responders battled blazes across four counties with several communities being evacuated.
Beyond Meats plant-based steak products hit grocery store shelves
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Beyond Meats plant-based steak products hit grocery store shelves
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Beyond Meat has released its new plant-based steak substitute amid decreased sales and staff shakeups.
Bob Evans recalls 7,560 pounds of Italian sausage
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bob Evans recalls 7,560 pounds of Italian sausage
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Bob Evans Foods, Inc. has recalled 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausages due to possible contamination. No injuries have been reported from the contamination but customers are urged to throw away or return the sausages.
Report: Math, reading scores down significantly during pandemic
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Report: Math, reading scores down significantly during pandemic
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Math and reading scores are down dramatically since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a leading national exam on Monday.
More school districts take holiday for Hindu celebration of Diwali
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
More school districts take holiday for Hindu celebration of Diwali
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- On Monday for the first time, Diwali is a day off for students in the Spring-Ford Area School District in Pennsylvania, allowing those who observe the Hindu holiday to celebrate without missing classes.
Chicago drag race shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 injured
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Chicago drag race shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 injured
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A shooting at a drag racing event in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood left three men dead and two others injured, police said Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Plane carrying businessman Rainer Schaller crashes off Costa Rica
Plane carrying businessman Rainer Schaller crashes off Costa Rica
Rain, severe storms to sweep southern U.S.
Rain, severe storms to sweep southern U.S.
Russian fighter jet crashes into Siberian home as Ukraine allegedly shells Belgorod region
Russian fighter jet crashes into Siberian home as Ukraine allegedly shells Belgorod region
German climate activists douse Monet painting with mashed potatoes
German climate activists douse Monet painting with mashed potatoes
Chicago drag race shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 injured
Chicago drag race shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 injured
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement