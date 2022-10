U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks after he swears in the new Bureau of Prisons director Colette Peters at in August. File Photo by Evelyn Hockstein/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will announce a "significant national security matter" during a press conference Monday. Garland will be joined by senior Justice Department officials during the televised news conference, which will occur at 1:30 p.m. EDT. No further details were given. Advertisement

According to CBS News, Garland is expected to discuss "significant national security cases addressing malign influence schemes and alleged activity by a nation-state actor."