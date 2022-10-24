Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 24, 2022 / 10:56 PM

McDonald's cooks up McRib's 'Farewell Tour'

By Sheri Walsh
McDonald's announces the McRib's "Farewell Tour," with the legendary sandwich set to return on Halloween before vanishing forever on November 20. Photo courtesy of McDonald's
McDonald's announces the McRib's "Farewell Tour," with the legendary sandwich set to return on Halloween before vanishing forever on November 20. Photo courtesy of McDonald's

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- McDonald's seasonal McRib returns next week, but apparently for the last time as the fast food restaurant chain announced the legendary sandwich's "Farewell Tour."

The boneless pork sandwich, smothered in barbecue sauce and topped with slivered onions, has enjoyed a faithful following as McDonald's has rotated the McRib on and off of its menu since it debuted in 1981.

Advertisement

But, according to McDonald's announcement on Monday, the McRib will arrive on Halloween and then vanish forever on Nov. 20.

"Get one while you can because this is the McRib Farewell Tour," McDonald's wrote on its website. "Enjoy our famous pork sandwich as if it's your last!"

RELATED McDonald's brings back the McRib nationwide for 1st time in years

The McRib has headlined McDonald's U.S. menu every fall for the past three years, after it disappeared for nearly a decade. The McRib was designed to be "enjoyed during the colder seasons," according to Mike Bullington, senior archives manager for McDonald's. But, this year, the company suggested it is the end of the line.

"Like any true farewell tour, we're hoping this isn't a 'goodbye' but a 'see you later.' Because as our McRib stans have experienced time and time again: you never know when -- or if -- the McRib is coming back," the company said in a statement.

Advertisement

The McRib has appeared on McDonald's menu on a part-time basis throughout the United States for four decades. The 520-calorie sandwich is a permanent menu item at McDonald's restaurants in Germany and Luxembourg.

RELATED McDonald's releases video showing that McRibs are made with real food

While response on social media to the McRib's "Farewell Tour" has ranged from cynical to outraged, McDonald's is taking advantage of the hype by adding throwback merchandise, including artwork and t-shirts, for the sandwich's cult following.

RELATED Burger King introduces rival to McRib

Latest Headlines

U.S. unleashes new sanctions targeting Nicaragua's Ortega regime
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
U.S. unleashes new sanctions targeting Nicaragua's Ortega regime
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday unleashed a slew of new punitive measures targeting Nicaragua's regime of President Daniel Ortega following his election to a fifth term in office last year.
Student, teacher dead in St. Louis school shooting
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Student, teacher dead in St. Louis school shooting
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Three people, including a gunman, are dead after a shooting at a high school Monday morning in St. Louis.
Treasury works to strengthen bond markets amid rising economic uncertainty
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Treasury works to strengthen bond markets amid rising economic uncertainty
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury is working on reforms to strengthen private money markets and bond funds amid rising uncertainty about the global economy, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
Unilever recalls dry shampoos because of potentially high levels of benzene
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Unilever recalls dry shampoos because of potentially high levels of benzene
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Unilever has recalled 12 of its dry shampoo products due to potentially high levels benzene, which is a carcinogen.
Joe Biden at DNC ahead of 'consequential' election: 'We're investing in all of America'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Joe Biden at DNC ahead of 'consequential' election: 'We're investing in all of America'
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden extolled the political opportunity for his party in the upcoming election, touting accomplishments on the economy and healthcare costs in a speech Monday at DNC headquarters in Washington.
Garland announces arrest of Chinese spies who stole confidential information
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Garland announces arrest of Chinese spies who stole confidential information
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday announced the arrest and indictment of Chinese spies accused of stealing confidential information and harassing Chinese victims living in the United States.
Justice Thomas temporarily shields Lindsey Graham from testifying in election probe
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Justice Thomas temporarily shields Lindsey Graham from testifying in election probe
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who is in charge of emergency matters related to Georgia, has temporarily granted Sen. Lindsey Graham's request to be shielded from testifying in the Georgia election probe.
Harvey Weinstein on trial again, facing sex assault charges in LA
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Harvey Weinstein on trial again, facing sex assault charges in LA
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein is on trial again, facing 11 charges in Los Angeles related to sexually assaulting five women in separate incidents over the course of a decade.
Former Minneapolis police officer takes plea deal in George Floyd case
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Former Minneapolis police officer takes plea deal in George Floyd case
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty Monday to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter for the death of George Floyd.
Jury selection begins in Trump Organization criminal tax fraud case
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Jury selection begins in Trump Organization criminal tax fraud case
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Jury selection started Monday in the trial of the Trump Organization, which is accused of various crimes, including tax fraud, in the state of New York in a scheme lasting 15 years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Garland announces arrest of Chinese spies who stole confidential information
Garland announces arrest of Chinese spies who stole confidential information
More school districts take holiday for Hindu celebration of Diwali
More school districts take holiday for Hindu celebration of Diwali
German climate activists douse Monet painting with mashed potatoes
German climate activists douse Monet painting with mashed potatoes
Student, teacher dead in St. Louis school shooting
Student, teacher dead in St. Louis school shooting
U.S., allies reject Russia's 'dirty bomb' warning as 'transparently false'
U.S., allies reject Russia's 'dirty bomb' warning as 'transparently false'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement