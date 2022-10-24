Justice Thomas temporarily shields Lindsey Graham from testifying in election probe

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who is in charge of emergency matters related to Georgia, has temporarily granted Sen. Lindsey Graham's request to be shielded from testifying in the Georgia election probe.
The Republican senator from South Carolina issued a request to Thomas on Friday to put a stay on a lower court decision requiring him to testify before a Fulton County grand jury in the investigation into alleged interference from pro-Trump officials following the 2020 presidential election. The request followed the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' decision that Graham could be questioned with certain stipulations.