Beyond Meats plant-based steak products hit grocery store shelves

A packet of Beyond Meat burger patties are displayed on a store shelf in New York City. The company, which sells plant-based meat substitutes, has released a new steak substitute amid decreased sales and a staff shakeup. File photo Justin Lane/EPA-EFE

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Beyond Meat's plant-based steak has arrived in stores. Plant-Based Beyond Steaks will be available at 5,000 Walmart and Kroger locations nationwide the meat-substitution company announced on Monday via a press release. Advertisement

"Beyond Steak is a highly-anticipated expansion of our popular beef platform and we're proud to introduce this innovative product to our customers nationwide," said Dariush Ajami, Chief Innovation Officer at Beyond Meat.

As of June 2022, Beyond Meat products were available at 183,000 foodservice locations and retailers in over 90 countries.

Beyond Meat has faced a tumultuous month after Chief Operating Officer Dough Ramsey was ousted following an arrest for making terroristic threats and third-degree battery after allegedly biting a man's nose after a college football game in Arkansas this September.

The incident follows the announcement two months ago that Beyond Meat would be cutting 4% of its workforce following a disappointing second quarter that saw customers turn to more affordable options amid drastic inflation.