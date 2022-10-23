Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 23, 2022 / 4:52 PM

Chicago drag race shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 injured

By Adam Schrader
A shooting at a drag racing event in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood left three men dead and two others injured, police said Sunday. Photo courtesy of Chicago Police Department/Facebook
A shooting at a drag racing event in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood left three men dead and two others injured, police said Sunday. Photo courtesy of Chicago Police Department/Facebook

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A shooting at a drag racing event in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood left three men dead and two others injured, police said Sunday.

Commander Don Jerome with the Chicago Police Department said during a news conference that police responded to the intersection of Archer and Kedzie Avenues around 4 a.m. after reports of a large car caravan with cars drifting in the street.

The incident was described by WGN as a "drag racing event."

Jerome said that around 100 cars had "gained control of the intersection," which was being monitored by surveillance cameras live at the police station.

RELATED FBI: Michigan art dealer faked lung transplant in $1.6M art fraud scheme

As officers were responding, police officials received alerts that at least 13 rounds were fired "and people hitting the ground."

"Upon initial units arrival, investigation revealed that there was a total of five people shot. Four were self-transported to Holy Cross hospital and one went to Mount Sinai hospital," Jerome said.

Three of the victims died from their injuries at the hospital. They were all described as Hispanic men between 15 and 20 years old.

RELATED Police excavate car from yard of California home once owned by criminal

"All three of the decedents did have a gang affiliation," Jerome said.

Jerome said that detectives recovered multiple shell casings at the scene, though no guns were recovered at the scene.

He said that an initial review of the surveillance video shows that there were five people involved in the shooting, three of whom died.

RELATED Capitol Police arrest man on gun charges following search of 'suspicious' van

"So there is probably one or two people that we are still looking to speak to," Jerome said, adding that they are "not necessarily those in the hospital."

