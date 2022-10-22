Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 22, 2022 / 10:50 PM

RNC files lawsuit against Google for sending campaign emails to spam folders

By Adam Schrader
Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, stands on stage while addressing the virtual Republican National Convention at the Mellon Auditorium in August 2020. File Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI
Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, stands on stage while addressing the virtual Republican National Convention at the Mellon Auditorium in August 2020. File Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit against Google on Friday, alleging that the tech giant was sending campaign emails to Gmail spam folders.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, came after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, filed a lawsuit against Google on Thursday for "unlawfully" capturing the biometric data of "millions of Texans."

"Google has relegated millions of RNC emails en masse to potential donors' and supporters' spam folders during pivotal points in election fundraising and community building. The timing of Google's most egregious filtering is particularly damning," the RNC said in the lawsuit.

The RNC claimed in the lawsuit that it has tried to obtain an explanation and solution from Google but "every explanation has been refuted and every solution has failed."

Google spokesperson José Castañeda told the New York Post that the company doesn't filter emails based on political affiliation."Gmail's spam filters reflect users' actions," he said.

People on social media suggested that the frequency of RNC emails led them to report emails they had received as spam. Others said they received the emails despite having never provided their email address to the RNC.

The emails allow users to opt out of receiving them in the future. It was not immediately clear how many Gmail users continued to receive emails from the RNC even after opting out of receiving them.

Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the RNC, said in a statement on Twitter that Republicans were suing Google for its "blatant bias."

"For nearly a year, the RNC tracked how Google has arbitrarily throttled the RNC's ability to communicate with Gmail users by routing nearly 100% of RNC emails to spam during key fundraising and GOTV periods like clockwork each month," McDaniel said.

