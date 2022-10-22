Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 22, 2022 / 6:20 PM

One nurse killed in shooting at Dallas hospital

By Matt Bernardini

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday morning.

Dallas police said that the two people shot were both nurses. They were shot near the labor and delivery area of the hospital. One died and one is currently being treated for her injuries.

Advertisement

According to Fox4, The CEO of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas said the suspect shot two maternity ward nurses. An officer in the area saw the suspect with a gun and fired a single shot, hitting the suspect.

An event to give dozens of breast cancer survivors a look at the new Linda and Mitch Hart Breast Cancer Center has been canceled.

WFAA 8 ABC reported that The Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit and Special Investigations Unit are on scene to assist in the investigation.

The names of the victims and the suspect have not been released.

Read More

2 charged after 11 people injured in shooting near La. college Police excavate car from yard of California home once owned by criminal Customs and Border Protection officer shot, killed during training exercise

Latest Headlines

2 charged after 11 people injured in shooting near La. college
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
2 charged after 11 people injured in shooting near La. college
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Two suspects have been charged in a shooting incident in which at least 11 people were injured during homecoming activities near Southern University in Baton Rouge, La., police said.
Migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua producing shift in asylum seekers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua producing shift in asylum seekers
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- U.S. border officials dealt more than 77,000 migrants arriving from Venezuela, Cuba or Nicaragua last month, representing a 245% increase from a year earlier, new immigration figures showed.
Two killed when small plane crashes into N.H. building, ignites fire
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Two killed when small plane crashes into N.H. building, ignites fire
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Two people died in fiery crash of a small plane into a New Hampshire multifamily building late Friday, authorities said.
Police excavate car from yard of California home once owned by criminal
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Police excavate car from yard of California home once owned by criminal
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Police in California have excavated a Mercedes Benz car found buried on a property formerly owned by a man once convicted of murder and other serious crimes, investigators confirmed.
Caesars, SL Green announce pitch to build casino in NYC's Times Square
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Caesars, SL Green announce pitch to build casino in NYC's Times Square
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Caesars Entertainment, among the largest casino operators in the United States, has announced a pitch to build a casino in Times Square in New York City with developer SL Green Realty.
Appeals court temporarily blocks Biden's student debt relief plan
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Appeals court temporarily blocks Biden's student debt relief plan
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan from taking effect.
Stocks surge as Wall Street posts best week since June
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Stocks surge as Wall Street posts best week since June
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Stocks surged on Friday as Wall Street finished with its best week since June, after large sell offs the last few weeks.
Ethiopians living in U.S. granted temporary protected status
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Ethiopians living in U.S. granted temporary protected status
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security on Friday gave temporary protected status for 18 months for Ethiopians living in the United States.
Wisconsin apartment building fire kills 7; criminal probe underway
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Wisconsin apartment building fire kills 7; criminal probe underway
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Seven people were killed in an early Friday morning apartment building fire in a Milwaukee suburb, according to the Hartland Police Department.
New Apple front door locks hit stores
U.S. News // 1 day ago
New Apple front door locks hit stores
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Apple's efforts to digitize everything in your life took another step forward by putting a new front door lock on the shelves. It can be unlocked with an iPhone or Apple Watch.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Appeals court temporarily blocks Biden's student debt relief plan
Appeals court temporarily blocks Biden's student debt relief plan
Roslyn reaches major hurricane status in East Pacific, on track to strike Mexico
Roslyn reaches major hurricane status in East Pacific, on track to strike Mexico
Police excavate car from yard of California home once owned by criminal
Police excavate car from yard of California home once owned by criminal
China's Communists amend charter to cement Xi's grip on power
China's Communists amend charter to cement Xi's grip on power
Right wing leader Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italy's first female premier
Right wing leader Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italy's first female premier
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement