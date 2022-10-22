One nurse killed in shooting at Dallas hospital

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday morning.

Dallas police said that the two people shot were both nurses. They were shot near the labor and delivery area of the hospital. One died and one is currently being treated for her injuries.

According to Fox4, The CEO of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas said the suspect shot two maternity ward nurses. An officer in the area saw the suspect with a gun and fired a single shot, hitting the suspect.

WFAA 8 ABC reported that The Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit and Special Investigations Unit are on scene to assist in the investigation.

The names of the victims and the suspect have not been released.