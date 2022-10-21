Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 21, 2022 / 4:01 PM

Wisconsin apartment building fire kills 7; criminal probe underway

By Doug Cunningham
Hartland, Wis., Police Chief Torin Misko said a criminal investigation is underway into an early Friday morning fire that killed seven people. <a href="http://villageofhartland.wi.gov/ImageRepository/Document?documentID=5349">Photo courtesy of Hartland, Wisconsin Police Department</a>
Hartland, Wis., Police Chief Torin Misko said a criminal investigation is underway into an early Friday morning fire that killed seven people. Photo courtesy of Hartland, Wisconsin Police Department

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Seven people were killed in an early Friday morning apartment building fire in a Milwaukee suburb, according to the Hartland (Wis.) Police Department.

Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko said the fire is under "an active criminal investigation," but he released no other details.

Advertisement

Misko said the fire was tragic for the community and for the first responders involved. The victims' names were not released pending identification and notification of next of kin.

According to NBC News, the Wisconsin Fire Marshal's office, the Wisconsin Crime Lab and the Waukesha Sheriff's Office are investigating the blaze.

The blaze started around 5:10 a.m. Police said 15 fire departments and nine police departments responded.

The fire broke out on Mansfield Court in a four-family building.

"Everybody's in shock," village trustee Ann Wallschlager said. "For something like this to happen in our village, it's very heartbreaking."

According to American Red Cross spokesperson Justin Kern, the relief agency is providing assistance to three displaced families.

Tracy Marinello told Milwaukee news station WISN, "I smelled smoke, and a neighbor of mine heard a big boom, and he said something blew up, so we're not sure what blew up. He did say some people did not make it out."

Advertisement

Read More

Four dead including suspect after Texas man set homes on fire, shot those who fled Residents say they didn't hear alarms during London apartment tower fire

Latest Headlines

New Apple front door locks hit stores
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
New Apple front door locks hit stores
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Apple's efforts to digitize everything in your life took another step forward by putting a new front door lock on the shelves. It can be unlocked with an iPhone or Apple Watch.
Investigations into former President Donald Trump: Where they stand
U.S. News // 3 weeks ago
Investigations into former President Donald Trump: Where they stand
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- As Donald Trump contemplates whether to run for president again, he is facing an array of ongoing legal investigations. Here's an overview of where they stand.
Jan. 6 committee formally subpoenas Donald Trump
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jan. 6 committee formally subpoenas Donald Trump
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued a subpoena for former President Donald Trump on Friday. Trump is ordered to testify on or about Nov. 14.
Treasury: Federal deficit cut by $1.37T in 2022 fiscal year
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Treasury: Federal deficit cut by $1.37T in 2022 fiscal year
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The federal deficit tumbled by $1.37 trillion at the end of the latest fiscal year, the Treasury Department said Friday, helped by improving tax receipts totaling $4.9 trillion.
Upstream company Schlumberger sees energy sector momentum
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Upstream company Schlumberger sees energy sector momentum
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Despite a rough economic climate, the company says momentum continues to build in the global energy sector.
U.S. to auction off drilling rights in Gulf of Mexico
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. to auction off drilling rights in Gulf of Mexico
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The federal government said potential drillers will soon be able to vet the details of an upcoming lease sale for acreage in the Gulf of Mexico.
Hawaiian Airlines to help Amazon with freight delivery
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Hawaiian Airlines to help Amazon with freight delivery
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- An initial fleet of 10 Airbus A330s will help ferry Amazon cargo, the parent company of Hawaiian Airlines said.
Hospitals seeing a surge of children with respiratory virus
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Hospitals seeing a surge of children with respiratory virus
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Hospitals in 33 states are experiencing a large increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus in children, leading some to reach or exceed capacity.
Steve Bannon sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Steve Bannon sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Steve Bannon, a former advisor to former President Donald Trump, was sentenced to four months in prison Friday for contempt of Congress.
Report says TikTok, Facebook failed to stop political disinformation
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Report says TikTok, Facebook failed to stop political disinformation
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Global Witness and the Cybersecurity for Democracy team at NYU said Friday that Chinese-owned Tik Tok approved 90% of political disinformation ads in tests in a continuing threat to democracy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas AG Ken Paxton files lawsuit against Google for collecting biometric data
Texas AG Ken Paxton files lawsuit against Google for collecting biometric data
Massive storm to target central U.S. with blizzard conditions
Massive storm to target central U.S. with blizzard conditions
Daycare workers charged with child abuse after scaring children with Halloween mask
Daycare workers charged with child abuse after scaring children with Halloween mask
Police investigate leaked University of Wisconsin student-athlete photos
Police investigate leaked University of Wisconsin student-athlete photos
Missing Princeton student's body found on campus
Missing Princeton student's body found on campus
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement