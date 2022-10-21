Wisconsin apartment building fire kills 7; criminal probe underway

Hartland, Wis., Police Chief Torin Misko said a criminal investigation is underway into an early Friday morning fire that killed seven people. Photo courtesy of Hartland, Wisconsin Police Department

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Seven people were killed in an early Friday morning apartment building fire in a Milwaukee suburb, according to the Hartland (Wis.) Police Department. Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko said the fire is under "an active criminal investigation," but he released no other details.

Misko said the fire was tragic for the community and for the first responders involved. The victims' names were not released pending identification and notification of next of kin.

According to NBC News, the Wisconsin Fire Marshal's office, the Wisconsin Crime Lab and the Waukesha Sheriff's Office are investigating the blaze.

The blaze started around 5:10 a.m. Police said 15 fire departments and nine police departments responded.

The fire broke out on Mansfield Court in a four-family building.

"Everybody's in shock," village trustee Ann Wallschlager said. "For something like this to happen in our village, it's very heartbreaking."

According to American Red Cross spokesperson Justin Kern, the relief agency is providing assistance to three displaced families.

Tracy Marinello told Milwaukee news station WISN, "I smelled smoke, and a neighbor of mine heard a big boom, and he said something blew up, so we're not sure what blew up. He did say some people did not make it out."