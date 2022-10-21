Treasury: Federal deficit cut by $1.37T in 2022 fiscal year

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The federal deficit tumbled by $1.37 trillion at the end of the latest fiscal year, the Treasury Department said Friday, helped by improving tax receipts totaling $4.9 trillion.
The federal government spent $6.3 trillion for the fiscal year, a decline of about 8.1% from the prior session. Part of the reduction was made possible by the drop in spending on items related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under President Joe Biden, the budget declined by $2.776 trillion in the fiscal year 2021.