Treasury: Federal deficit cut by $1.37T in 2022 fiscal year

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at a press conference in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 14. She announced that the federal deficit decreased last fiscal year. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The federal deficit tumbled by $1.37 trillion at the end of the latest fiscal year, the Treasury Department said Friday, helped by improving tax receipts totaling $4.9 trillion. The federal government spent $6.3 trillion for the fiscal year, a decline of about 8.1% from the prior session. Part of the reduction was made possible by the drop in spending on items related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under President Joe Biden, the budget declined by $2.776 trillion in the fiscal year 2021. Advertisement

The federal deficit mostly matched an earlier forecast by the Congressional Budget Office.

"[The report] provides further evidence of our historic economic recovery, driven by our vaccination effort and the American Rescue Plan," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said, according to Market Watch.

While the budget deficit still remains large by historical standards, Biden blamed the current efforts to bring it down on former President Donald Trump and his administration.

"The federal deficit went up every single year in the Trump administration -- every single year he was president," Biden said, according to CNBC. "It went up before the pandemic. It went up during the pandemic. It went up every single year on his watch, Republican's watch."