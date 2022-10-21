Upstream company Schlumberger sees energy sector momentum

Oilfield services company Schlumberger says its quarterly revenue of $7.5 billion marked a 10% increase from the second quarter. File photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- As it boasts of positive growth, oilfield services company Schlumberger said Friday that its results for the third quarter show serious momentum is starting to build up in the energy sector. The entire energy sector was put on its back foot during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic as widespread social restrictions put severe limits on demand. The post-vaccination stage of the pandemic is another matter as an energy crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine pushed commodity prices to new heights, padding the coffers of big energy companies. Advertisement

Schlumberger is no different. The company on Friday reported total quarterly revenue of $7.5 billion, a 10% increase from the second quarter and a 28% improvement over year-ago levels.

"The second half of the year is off to a great start with strong third-quarter results that reflect the acceleration of international momentum and solid execution across our divisions and areas," CEO Olivier Le Peuch said.

Rival Baker Hughes earlier this week reported revenue for the third quarter of $5.4 billion, up 6% from the second quarter and a 5% increase year-over-year.

Companies such as Baker Hughes and Schlumberger provide support services for the upstream energy sector, which is focused predominantly on exploration and production. Rig counts, a metric of upstream activity, declined in the U.S. market by 14 over the last week, according to data firm Enverus. But at 883, the count is up 1% over the last month and 34% higher year-over-year.

Advertisement

Schlumberger, however, said its North American revenue was unchanged from the second quarter at $1.5 billion, though that still was 37% higher than year-ago levels. Its international revenue of $5.9 billion marked a 13% increase from the second quarter and a 26% increase from year-ago levels.

RELATED Oil protesters who threw soup on Van Gogh painting plead not guilty

The industry may still be facing headwinds because of higher prices for items such as steel, though respondents to a September survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas showed that activity in the oil and gas sector is expanding at a healthy clip.

Schlumberger added that rig counts were still about 25% below 2019 levels, before the pandemic, and the industry was in need of increased investments to address the current energy crisis, though Le Peuch remained optimistic about the future.

"While concerns remain over the broader economic climate, the energy industry fundamentals continue to be very constructive," he said.