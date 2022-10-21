Trending
Oct. 21, 2022 / 4:57 PM

Ethiopians living in U.S. granted temporary protected status

By Matt Bernardini
U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Friday that Ethiopians living in the United States will be granted temporary protected status for the next 18 months. File Photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/4f17783e110484a3edb3d778dcb44d42/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security on Friday gave temporary protected status for 18 months for Ethiopians living in the United States.

The agency said that the move was a result of ongoing conflict and food shortages in the African nation.

"The United States recognizes the ongoing armed conflict and the extraordinary and temporary conditions engulfing Ethiopia, and DHS is committed to providing temporary protection to those in need," Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of homeland security, said in a statement.

"Ethiopian nationals currently residing in the U.S. who cannot safely return due to conflict-related violence and a humanitarian crisis involving severe food shortages, flooding, drought and displacement will be able to remain and work in the United States until conditions in their home country improve."

In June, Ethiopia's human rights commission said that more than 200 civilians were killed due to ongoing conflicts between Ethiopian government troops and forces of the Oromo Liberation Army, often referred to as the militant arm of Ethiopia's Oromo Liberation Front, which was formed in 1973.

Ethiopians in the United States will have to show they have been continuously lived in the United States as of Oct. 20, and those who attempt to travel to the United States after that date would not be eligible, the department said.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, D-N.J., applauded the designation, saying, "Ethiopia's spiraling armed conflict is the exact reason why we created the TPS program."

"President Biden is absolutely right in granting Ethiopian nationals long-overdue temporary deportation protections as their country faces wave after wave of unprecedented violence and upheaval that may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity," Menendez said.

U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Seven people were killed in an early Friday morning apartment building fire in a Milwaukee suburb, according to the Hartland Police Department.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Apple's efforts to digitize everything in your life took another step forward by putting a new front door lock on the shelves. It can be unlocked with an iPhone or Apple Watch.
U.S. News // 3 weeks ago
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- As Donald Trump contemplates whether to run for president again, he is facing an array of ongoing legal investigations. Here's an overview of where they stand.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued a subpoena for former President Donald Trump on Friday. Trump is ordered to testify on or about Nov. 14.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The federal deficit tumbled by $1.37 trillion at the end of the latest fiscal year, the Treasury Department said Friday, helped by improving tax receipts totaling $4.9 trillion.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Despite a rough economic climate, the company says momentum continues to build in the global energy sector.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The federal government said potential drillers will soon be able to vet the details of an upcoming lease sale for acreage in the Gulf of Mexico.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- An initial fleet of 10 Airbus A330s will help ferry Amazon cargo, the parent company of Hawaiian Airlines said.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Hospitals in 33 states are experiencing a large increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus in children, leading some to reach or exceed capacity.
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Steve Bannon, a former advisor to former President Donald Trump, was sentenced to four months in prison Friday for contempt of Congress.
