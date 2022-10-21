U.S. to auction off drilling rights in Gulf of Mexico

Drillers will be able to bid on the rights to drill in the U.S. territorial waters of the Gulf of Mexico by early next year. File photo by James Jones Jr./UPI/Shutterstock

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. government said it would put substantial acreage in its territorial waters of the Gulf of Mexico on the auction block for prospective drillers in March. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said it would hold its next offshore lease sale by March 31, but said it would publish the lease proposal in the Federal Register "in the coming days" in order to give potential bidders the chance to vet the size and timing. Advertisement

U.S. President Joe Biden has been reluctant to open up new offshore acreage, issuing a moratorium on new drilling in one of his first acts of office. That was met with outrage by the industry and the matter was eventually included as a provision to Biden's signature Inflation Reduction Act by Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia who is decidedly pro-fossil fuels.

Erik Milito, the head of the National Ocean Industries Association, said the lease sale could help lower energy costs at a time when the price of crude oil and natural gas is contributing to record-high inflation.

"Almost all of American offshore oil and gas production occurs in the Gulf of Mexico," he said Thursday. "The region is an economic engine that operates under world class safety standards and produces among the lowest carbon barrels of oil in the world."

The latest federal data show the Gulf of Mexico produces around 1.7 million barrels of oil per day, compared with about 12 million bpd for the entire country.

Even though shale yields far more oil than the Gulf of Mexico, tapping offshore reserves is an obvious concern for environmental activists worried about major spills. Offshore production too can be impacted heavily by tropical storms, creating havoc for the markets as well as consumers.

Biden nonetheless is working to offset some of the pressure that has come from the high price of oil and natural gas. This week, his administration pledged to keep tapping the nation's strategic reserves to address some of the supply-side issues that have gripped the market since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February.

The government in September said it would put acreage off the coast of Alaska on the auction block on Dec. 30.